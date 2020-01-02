Telangana order keeps Sterlite Tech on radar

Sterlite Technologies has bagged a ₹1,800-crore project from Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation (T-Fiber) to create a high speed rural broadband network. Telangana has initiated T-Fiber to provide broadband connectivity up to the household level across the State by rolling out optical fiber and network infrastructure. Sterlite Technologies was awarded a work order for about ₹1,100 crore for Phase 1 of the project. Shareholders will closely monitor the execution.