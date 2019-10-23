Stocks

Company news: Texmaco Infrastructure and Holdings

| Updated on October 23, 2019 Published on October 23, 2019

The board of directors of Texmaco Infrastructure and Holdings at its meeting held on Wednesday, considered and approved the voluntary delisting of the company’s equity shares from the Calcutta Stock Exchange. However, the equity shares of the company would remain listed on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE, the company informed the exchanges. Shares of the company closed at ₹46 on the BSE, up 2.45 per cent from its previous close.

