Tranway Technologies becomes 4th firm to be listed on BSE Startups Platform

Leading bourse BSE on Wednesday said Tranway Technologies had become the fourth company to get listed on its startup platform.

The Karnataka-based Tranway Technologies came out with an initial public offering of 42,40,000 equity shares and raised a sum of ₹4.24 crore, the stock exchange said in a statement.

The three other companies listed on the platform -- Alphalogic Techsys, Transpact Enterprises and Valencia Nutrition -- have together raised ₹19 crore.

The BSE Startups Platform was launched in December 2018.