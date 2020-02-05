Stocks

Tranway Technologies becomes 4th firm to be listed on BSE Startups Platform

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 05, 2020 Published on February 05, 2020

Leading bourse BSE on Wednesday said Tranway Technologies had become the fourth company to get listed on its startup platform.

The Karnataka-based Tranway Technologies came out with an initial public offering of 42,40,000 equity shares and raised a sum of ₹4.24 crore, the stock exchange said in a statement.

The three other companies listed on the platform -- Alphalogic Techsys, Transpact Enterprises and Valencia Nutrition -- have together raised ₹19 crore.

The BSE Startups Platform was launched in December 2018.

Published on February 05, 2020
BSE Ltd
start ups
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Asian shares up as China stocks edge higher but caution prevails