Shares of TRF Ltd surged 19.99 per cent to ₹327.70 on the NSE, hitting a 52-week high, at 11.25 am on Wednesday.

This follows the company’s stock exchange filing disclosing the decision that it had called off the proposed scheme of amalgamation with the parent company Tata Steel Ltd.

“Over the last few quarters, the company has seen improvement in business performance owing to ongoing significant support from Tata Steel in the form of placement of order(s) and infusion of capital coupled with the company’s efforts on enhanced debtor collections and, cost and asset optimisation,” TRF citied in its regulatory filing.

The board of Tata Steel has also consented to the withdrawal of the scheme.

Meanwhile, an application to withdraw the proposed scheme has been filed with the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which convened a meeting of the company’s shareholders on February 8 to consider the above scheme to be infructuous.

Tata Steel stock traded at ₹144.80 on the NSE, up by 0.10 per cent, as of 11.31 am.