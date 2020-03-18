9.48 am

FII activity: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold equity shares worth Rs 4,044.69 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

9.36 am

Granules to turn ex-date for buyback

Shares of Granules India will turn ex-date on Thursday for the proposed ₹250-crore buyback. The Hyderabad-based company plans to buy back up to 1.25 crore shares at ₹200 apiece.

As the buyback is proposed to be made to all existing shareholders as on the record date (March 20) on proportionate basis under the tender offer route, shareholders wishing to participate in the buyback need to own the company’s shares by Wednesday. Shares of Granules closed at ₹150.

9.29 am

S&P lowers India’s growth forecast to 5.2% in 2020

S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday lowered India’s economic growth forecast to 5.2 per cent for 2020, saying the global economy is entering a recession amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency had earlier projected a growth rate of 5.7 per cent during the 2020 calendar.

Asia-Pacific economic growth in 2020 will more than halve to less than 3 per cent as the “global economy enters a recession”, S&P said in a statement.

9.21 am

Broker's call: Strides Pharma (Hold)

Strides Pharma science is an R&D-focussed, vertically integrated pharmaceutical company with an experienced management team and presence across multiple therapeutic segments.

Strides posted a 22 per cent growth in revenues in Q3FY20 (excluding Australia business which was shut down in FY19), led by strong performance in the US. Read more on recommendation here

9.17 am

Opening bell: The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened the week in the green. At 9.16 am, the Sensex was quoted at 30,950.59, up 371 points or 1.21 per cent. The Nifty was up 153 points or 0.29 per cent at 9,120.35.

9.09 am

Day Trading Guide for March 18, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹975 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 960 945 990 1005 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹990 levels

₹555 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 545 535 566 575 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹566 levels

₹149 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 147 143 151 155 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹147 levels

₹60 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 58 56 63 66 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹63 levels

₹1008 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 990 970 1025 1040 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL rallies above ₹1,025 levels

₹214 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 209 200 220 228 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹209 levels

₹1658 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1640 1620 1680 1700 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of fails to move beyond ₹1,680 levels

8915 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 8850 8800 8970 9050 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the contract jumps above 8,970 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.08 am

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (₹216.9): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation at current levels. The stock has advanced 6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Tuesday, breaching a key immediate resistance at ₹213 and its 21-DMA decisively. Read more here