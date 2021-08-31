Stocks

Vijaya Diagnostics gets ₹566 cr from anchors

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 31, 2021

Vijaya Diagnostics on Tuesday raised ₹566.12 crore from anchor investors ahead of the initial public offering (IPO), which opens for subscription on Wednesday.

The company has finalised allocation of about 1.07 crore shares at ₹531 a share to host of anchor investors who included Fidelity International, India Fund Inc, Aberdeen, Goldman Sachs, Axis MF, Aditya BIrla Sun Life, SBI MF, Nippon Life and Mirae MF for their various schemes.

The company has fixed the price band for the issue at ₹522-531 per equity share.

The ₹1,895 crore IPO of Hyderabad-based Vijaya Diagnostic Centre will close on September 3. The IPO is a complete offer for sale (OFS) by the selling shareholders – promoter Dr S Surendranath Reddy and investors Kedaara Capital AIF and Karakoram Capital AIF 1.

The market lot size is 28 shares.

Published on August 31, 2021

