Laurus Labs in focus as USFDA inspection ends

Laurus Labs on Thursday said the US drug authority USFDA has completed the pre-approval inspection for an API manufactured at its units 1 & 3, at JN Pharma City, Parawada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with three observations, which are procedural in nature.

“No data integrity issues were observed in the inspection,” it further said. The inspection was carried out from November 18-21.

