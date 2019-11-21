Stocks

Laurus Labs in focus as USFDA inspection ends

| Updated on November 21, 2019 Published on November 21, 2019

 

Laurus Labs on Thursday said the US drug authority USFDA has completed the pre-approval inspection for an API manufactured at its units 1 & 3, at JN Pharma City, Parawada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with three observations, which are procedural in nature.

“No data integrity issues were observed in the inspection,” it further said. The inspection was carried out from November 18-21.

The stock may remain in focus, as investors will follow further developments.

