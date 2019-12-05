WIll fund-raising plans boost Gati, Allcargo?

The board of directors of Gati will meet on Thursday to discuss fund-raising plans through a preferential issue. There are also reports that Allcargo Logistics plans to buy 50 per cent stake in Gati. According to news reports, Allcargo will buy about 10 per cent of the promoters’ stake and then make an open offer to the public shareholders. Gati has clarified that it has been discussing various strategic moves from time to time, but would not like to comment on speculation.