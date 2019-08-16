Yes Bank QIP: 5 investors account for 65.5 per cent of total ₹ 1,930 cr raised

Five investors -- Societe Generale, Key Square Master Fund LP, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, HDFC Trustee Co Ltd and Key Square Master Fund II LP -- together accounted for 65.5 per cent of the total investment of ₹ 1,930 crore made in Yes Bank's qualified institutional placement.

The Capital Raising Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank on Thursday approved the issue and allotment of 231,055,018 equity shares of face value ₹ 2 each to the eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of ₹ 83.55 per equity share aggregating to ₹ 19,30.46 crore, the Bank said in a stock exchange notice. The issue price is at a discount of 4.95 per cent to the floor price of ₹ 87.90 per equity share.

The allottees who have been allotted more than 5 per cent of the equity shares offered under Qualified Institutions Placement on August 15, 2019 are -- Societe Generale (18.75 per cent), Key Square Master Fund LP (16.18 per cent), BNP Paribas Arbitrage (14.43 per cent), HDFC Trustee Co Ltd (10.26 per cent) and Key Square Master Fund II LP (5.88 per cent).