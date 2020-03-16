Yes Bank scrip gains over 30 per cent

YES Bank scrip on Monday gained as much as 30 per cent on early morning trade even as markets remained volatile on concerns over coronavirus.

In what seems to be a thumbs-up from the investor community to the bank’s reconstruction plan and cleaning up of its balancesheet, Yes Bank scrip was up 32.68 per cent at ₹33.90 apiece on BSE on Monday.

The moratorium on the private sector lender will cease at 6 pm on Wednesday.

YES Bank had on March 14 reported a standalone net loss of a whopping ₹18,560.31 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal. The bank had a net profit of ₹1,001.85 crore in the same period last fiscal.