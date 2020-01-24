Zensar Technologies shares plunge nearly 14 per cent after Q3 results

Shares of Zensar Technologies on Friday tumbled nearly 14 per cent after the company posted a 32.6 per cent fall in net profit for December 2019 quarter.

The scrip dropped 13.32 per cent to Rs 172 on the BSE. On the NSE, it cracked 13.59 per cent to Rs 171.85.

Zensar Technologies on Thursday posted a 32.6 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 39.5 crore for the December quarter. It had posted a profit of Rs 58.6 crore in the year-ago period, Zensar Technologies said in a statement.

Its revenue, however, was at Rs 1,020.6 crore in the reported quarter, from Rs 1,022 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, it added.

In dollar terms, the net profit declined 31.7 per cent to $5.6 million, while revenue grew 1.1 per cent to $143.3 million in the reported quarter as against the year-ago period.