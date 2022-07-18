Stocks that will see action on July 18, 2022

BSE: The stock of BSE will remain in focus as its current MD & CEO, Ashishkumar Chauhan, has been appointed as the new chief of the rival National Stock Exchange. The focus will be on the successor of BSE.

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited has purchased a Grade A, fully built up ready to use commercial property with a super built area of 2,40,000 sq ft in Bengaluru for consideration of ₹101 crore. The facility with a seating capacity of 1,600 seats is in the technology hub of Electronics City.

The facility enhances the company’s seating capacity in Bengaluru by about 30 per cent and is in line with expansion plans and the objective of strengthening delivery capabilities across existing and newer locations like Bhubaneshwar, it said.

The board of Piramal Enterprises has approved the allotment of 700 Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable Principal Protected, Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures, each having a face value of ₹10 lakh, at a further issue price of ₹10,11,025 a debenture, aggregating to ₹70.77 crore on private placement basis.

The investment committee of the Bank of Baroda has approved raising ₹1,000 crore towards long-term bonds for financing of infrastructure and affordable housing out of the Board approved limit of ₹5,000 crore.

Om Infra, in a Joint Venture (Om Infra share — 30 per cent), has received a letter of acceptance from Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation for the work of “Design, Build and Operation & Maintenance of Bhandup Waste Water Treatment Facility under Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project-Stage-I] (Priority Works)“ for total consideration of ₹1,170 crore. The contract period for the subject work is 48 months for design & build and further 15 years of operation and maintenance.

Shilpa Medicare Limited’s API facility (unit-1) located at Raichur, Karnataka, has received a GMP certificate from MOH-Russia. The facility was audited by the agency on February 17, 18 and 21. The facility involves in the manufacturing, testing, packing, and storage of chemically synthesised nonsterile drug substances for human use.

The board of PTC Industries has approved the rights issue price as ₹210 a share and entitlement ratio as three shares for every two shares by eligible shareholders as on the record date (July 22). The issue opens on August 3 and closes on August 12.

Maharashtra Seamless has received its first order of subsea sour service seamless pipes from an esteemed customer with a basic value of ₹130 crore approximately. The company has displayed its technical expertise by successfully developing subsea sour service seamless pipes in-house in its continuous efforts to provide import substitution products and enhance margins.

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited has announced that the new production line of Biscuits at Rajpura has started its commercial production with an installed capacity of 12,000 tpa. The installation of the new production line is part of the overall Rajura expansion project which also includes building and civil works for the manufacturing facilities.

Dredging Corporation of India has appointed Captain S Divakar, who is currently working as the chief general manager, as the managing director and CEO in place of GYV Victor. This is an additional charge given to Divakar and this appointment is effective from July 14.

KNR Constructions has said that it has received a letter of acceptance for the construction of a four-lane road from IDA Pashamailaram Industrial Park to ORR (Patancheru-Shankerpally road junction), Sangareddy District, Telangana, worth ₹34.26 crore. The construction period for the project is 18 months.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals has announced the appointment of Manish Gupta as the Managing Director of the company. Manish has a well-established track record of successfully leading and managing businesses across the globe. His last stint was with SeQuent Scientific Limited (SeQuent) as the CEO and Managing Director for eight years

The board of Gennex Laboratories Limited has approved the issue of 6.32 crore rights equity shares at an issue price of ₹6 a share for an amount aggregating up to ₹37.951 crore to all the existing equity shareholders of the company on a rights basis. The shares will be issued in the proportion of one rights share of ₹1 each for every two fully paid-up equity shares. The board has fixed July 22 as the record date.

Orchid Pharma Ltd: Wholly owned subsidiary in India namely Orchid Bio-Pharma Limited made an application with the Competent Authority under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the promotion of domestic manufacturing of critical Key Starting Materials (KSMs)/Drug Intermediates (DIs)/Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

The approval has been accorded by IFCI for the manufacture of the product ‘7 ACA’ with a committed capacity of 1,000 tpa. This approval will help the company in backward integration, reduce dependency on sourcing from China, and aid in improving margins.

Results calendar: Alok Textiles, Arfin India, Bank of Maharashtra, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Darshan Orna, Elixir, Ganesh Housing, HeidelbergCement, Mewar Hitech, Nelco, Onward Technologies, Ozone World, Saptak Chem, Southern Latex, Space Incubatrics, and Tanfac Industries.