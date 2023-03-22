Kunal N Gandhi and Nehal N Gandhi, promoters of Lyka Labs, have settled with capital markets regulator SEBI a case regarding alleged violation of disclosure lapses. They paid ₹3.07 lakh as settlement charges to the regulator.

Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Tuesday said its board has approved a fourth interim dividend of ₹26 per equity share or 1,300 per cent for FY23 amounting to ₹10,985.83 crore.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power Company Limited, has received a‘Letter of Award’ (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited to set up a 200 MW solar PV project in Solapur, Maharashtra. The project will be commissioned within 18 months from the PPA execution date.

J. Kumar Infraprojects has said its joint venture has won a contract from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for a project worth ₹182.34 crore. The company holds a 55 per cent stake in the JV, J. Kumar - AICPL (AIC Infrastructures Private Limited)..

Lupin Ltd has received approval from the US health regulator for its generic Brexpiprazole tablets used to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and depression. The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application for Brexpiprazole tablets of strengths 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg, and 4 mg, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Pidilite Ventures Pvt. Ltd (formerly Madhumala Ventures Pvt. Ltd.), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Pidilite Industries, has agreed to make further investments not exceeding ₹13.03 crore in tranches over a period of time, in Finemake Technologies Private Limited, a company working to deliver technology-driven high-quality home interior products. The shareholding of the company in Finemake shall remain less than 45 per cent on a fully diluted basis.

The board of Indian Oil Corporation has accorded ‘in-principle’ approval to carry out pre-project activities including the preparation of Detailed Feasibility Report for setting up Paradip Petrochemical Complex at Paradip, Odisha at an estimated project cost of ₹61,077 crore. The project shall improve the Petrochemical Intensity Index of the Company and de-risk its fossil fuel business. It shall also help to reduce the import dependency and contribute to vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Asian Energy Services Limited has received a LOA from Svetah Energy Infrastructure FZE, UAE for the Operations & Maintenance works (O&M) of the floating production storage and offloading system ‘Svetah Venetia’, to be deployed for the production of Oil and Gas in the offshore area of contract area CY-OS-90/1 (PY3 Field), located near Puducherry. The Estimated value of LOA is around $20 million (₹165 crore).

HG Infra Engineering Limited has been declared as an L-1 bidder by DYCE-C-CNB-Enginering North Central Railway for the project “Redevelopment of Kanpur Central Railway Station on engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode in Uttar Pradesh. The bid project cost is ₹655.099 crore.

B.L. Kashyap and Sons Limited has secured a new order worth ₹313 crores for the development of Bijwasan Railway Station at New Delhi.

Compucom Software has received a Letter of Acceptance from Rajasthan Council for School Education for Supply and Installation of computer systems with five years on-site comprehensive warranty under the ICT Schools scheme worth approximately ₹18.27 crore.

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd, which set up plant - II at Chakan and the factory, has received a license from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health Department of the Government of Maharashtra. The production capacity of the new plant is 5.25 Lakhs Nos per year and total investment value is ₹11 crore.