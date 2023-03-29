The board of Vedanta Ltd has approved the fifth interim dividend of ₹20.50 a share for the financial year 2022-23 amounting to ₹7,621 crore. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is April 7.

The board of NHPC has considered and approved a proposal for raising of Debt up to ₹5,600 crore during financial year 2023-24 through issuance of secured/unsecured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative non-convertible Corporate Bonds in one or more series/tranches on private placement basis and/or raising of Term loans/External Commercial Borrowings in suitable tranches.

The board of PNB Housing Finance has considered and approved ₹2,493.76 crore rights issue by offering about 9.07 lakh fully paid-up equity shares each of ₹10 each. While the offer price is ₹275 a share, it has filed April 5, as the record date. The issue will open on April 13 and end on 27. Rights Entitlement Ratio is 29:54 (29 rights equity shares for every 54 held).

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited has entered into a share swap agreement with TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited (TVSSCSL), White Data Systems India Private Limited (WDSI) and other shareholders of WDSI for the sale of 12,75,917 equity shares constituting 30.87 per cent held by the company in WDSI to TVSSCSL. As consideration for sale of WDSI shares, the company will be issued 22,35,265 Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares of TVSSCSL. Consequently, WDSI will cease to be an associate of the Company upon completion of transaction.

DCB Bank Limited has announced the successful issue and allotment of 9.35 per cent unsecured, subordinated, non-convertible, fully paid-up, taxable, redeemable, Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds of face value of ₹1 crore only each, on a private placement basis, aggregating to ₹300 crore. The Bonds shall be redeemed in accordance with the terms of issue on its original maturity of 10 years, however, a Call Option may be exercised at the sole discretion of the Bank on or after the fifth anniversary from the Deemed Date of Allotment or any coupon payment date. The schedule of payment of coupon/interest is semi-annually and the Bonds will be listed on NSE and BSE.

Aster DM Healthcare Limited has acquired additional 1.87 per cent stake in Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (MIMS), a material subsidiary of the company from several minority shareholders. Consequent to the acquisition, shareholding of the company in MIMS has increased from 74.14 per cent to 76.01 per cent. Meanwhile, the promoters of Aster DM Healthcare - Dr. Moopen’s Family - have increased their stake in the company by 4 per cent to 41.88 per cent, after acquiring additional stake from one of the large private equity investors at an additional investment of ₹460 c rore.

RPP Infra Projects has received a letter of acceptance for a new project viz, ‘Repair & Construction works of old Buildings for Reopening of old District Jail’ at Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, on EPC Basis at a contract price of ₹148.08 crore and is expected to be completed as on October 31, 2024.

Dev Information Technology Ltd (DEVIT) secured a noteworthy order from National Informatics Centre Service Inc. for Ministry Of Electronics And Information Technology for its project - Lok Sabha Secretariat for design, development, implementation and maintenance of its application software and website. The order value is approx. ₹3 crore.

In a major strategic move to ensure long term availability of nickel, Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) has entered into a collaboration agreement with New Yaking Pte. Ltd. for the investment in, development, construction and operation of a Nickel Pig Iron (NPI) smelter facility located in an industrial park in Halmahera Islands, Indonesia. Pursuant to the collaboration agreement, JSL will acquire a 49 per cent equity interest for a consideration of around ₹157 million. The strategic collaboration offers benefits of backward integration as JSL would have stake in the business of NPI. The Facility is planned to be commissioned within 2 years, with an annual nameplate production capacity of up to 200,000 tonnes of NPI with average 14 per cnet Ni Content.

GR Infraprojects has secured letter of acceptance from East Coast Railway for construction of tunnel work & allied works of Khurda - Bolangir new rail line project. The project is worth ₹587.59 crore

The board of Apollo Tyres has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary to create an online D2C (Direct to Customer) platform for making passenger vehicle aftermarket services on site for convenience of customers.

Somany Ceramics Limited has launched its First Duragres Lounge in Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh. The store is spread across 2439 sq ft. and has been conceptualised to showcase the latest tile collection in Uttrakhand.

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval for Loperamide hydrochloride capsules (USP 2 mg) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Loperamide hydrochloride capsule is indicated for the control and symptomatic relief of acute nonspecific diarrhea and chronic diarrhea associated with inflammatory bowel disease.