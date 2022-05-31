Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a licence agreement for a 40-room hotel at Chirang, Assam, under 'Keys Select, by Lemon Tree Hotels'. The hotel is expected to be operational by June 2026. Subsidiary Carnation Hotels Private Limited will be operating this hotel.

Capital markets regulator SEBI on Monday imposed a penalty of ₹1 crore on India Infoline Ltd (IIFL) for alleged misutilisation of client securities. The amount has to be paid by IIFL within 45 days. The order came after SEBI conducted multiple inspections of the books of account of IIFL, now known as IIFL Securities Ltd, for the period April 2011 to January 2017.

BSE listed Cressanda Solutions has entered into an agreement with a large institutional client for providing tech-powered infrastructure solutions towards unaddressed passenger experience in India. Cressanda solutions will play a pivotal role in managing the entire operations of this project with an estimated value of ₹1,500 crore in a fully functional year.

Results calendar: Advance Syntex, Inani Securities, Mitshi India, Mipco Seamless, PTC INdia, Rollatainers, Sanwaria Consumer, Shri Bajrang Alliance and Unipro Technologies.