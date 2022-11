The board of Ceat has approved an additional investment of ₹396 crore to increase farm radial tyres capacity at Ambarnath plant, by 55 tonnes per day over a period of next two years.

Market regulator SEBI has approved the appointment of Harsh Kumar Bhanwala as Chairman of the Multi Commodity Exchange of India. The appointment is effective from November 7. He has over 36 years of experience in development finance, organisational transformation and solving rural problems, enhancing farmers’ income and promoting sustainable agriculture.

Bharat Electronicshas signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for jointly developing the indigenous communication-based train control system (i-CBTC). This is an important milestone in India’s journey towards self-reliance in Rail and Metro operations.

Results Caendar: 3M INdia, Aban Offshore, Action Construction, Acrysil, Allcargo, Ambalal Sarabhai, Ambika Cotton, APL Apollo, Artemis Medicare, ASM Technologies, Astra Microwave, Anthony Waste, Axis Cades, Bajaj Consumer Care, Balrampur Chini Mills, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Bayer Corp, BEML, Bombay Cycle, Centum Electronics, Deepak Nitrite, Edelweiss Financial Services, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Donear, Edelweiss, EKC, Engineers India, Finolex Cables, Gateway Distriparks, GIC-RE, Godrej Properties, Hikal, Hindustan Oil Exploration, HOCL, IFCI, Igarashi Motors, ION Exchange, ITD Cementation, JMC Projects, Kanchi Karpooram, Krsnaa, Lupin, NALCO, NDTV, Narayana Hrudalaya, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Petronet LNG, Pidilite Industries, Piramal Enterprises, Prestige Estates Projects, Quess Corp, Rico Auto, Solara Active Pharma, Star Health, STC India, Sudarshan Chemicals, Tata Motors, Tracxn Technologies, Venkys and Wonderla.

