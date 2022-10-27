Home-grown FMCG firm Dabur Indiasaid it will acquire 51 per cent stake in Badshah Masala in a ₹587.52-crore deal, marking its entry in the fast-growing spices and seasoning category. The company has signed definitive transaction agreements to acquire 51 per cent shareholding of Badshah Masala Pvt Ltd, a firm engaged in manufacturing, marketing and export of ground spices, blended spices and seasonings, said a joint statement.

Media groups Sony and Zee have voluntarily agreed to sell three Hindi channels -- Big Magic, Zee Action and Zee Classic -- to address possible anti-competition concerns arising out of their proposed mega-merger deal. badriThey submitted their proposal to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which cleared the deal, subject to certain modifications on October 4. Focus will be Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

Tata Steel has inked an agreement with American carmaker Ford to supply "zeremis green steel" from its Netherlands-based IJmuiden plant after the unit shifts to hydrogen-based steel making.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, subsidiary of Tata Power has launched off-grid solar solutions in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Hero MotoCorphas announced its plans to enter the Philippines for which it has partnered with Terrafirma Motors Corporation for assembly and distribution of its vehicles. A part of the Columbian Group of Companies, Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC) will be the exclusive assembler and distributor of Hero MotoCorp motorcycles in the Philippines, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market its generic Micafungin injection, used to treat a variety of fungal infections. The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Micafungin for Injection is for strengths of 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial, single-dose vials, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd said in a regulatory.

Nomura Singapore on Tuesday divested 1.52 per cent stake in private sector lender CSB Bank for over ₹61 crore through an open market transaction. According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Nomura Singapore offloaded 26,39,673 shares, amounting to 1.52 per cent stake in the company.

Results Calendar: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Anupam Rasayan India, Balaji Amines, Banaras Beads, CE Info Systems (MayMyIndia), Dharani Sugars, Gokaldas Exports, Indian Metal Ferro Alloys, Latent View Analytics, Lloyds Steels Industries, Manraj Housing Finance, Oil Country Tubular, Pasari Spinning Mills, PC Jeweller, PNB Housing Finance, Poddar Pigments, Premier Explosives, REC, Saint Gobain, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Supreme Petrochem, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Tierra Agrotech, Tata Chemicals, Vaibhav Global, Vimta Labs, V-Guard Industries and Wimplast.

