Suzlon Energy founder Tulsi Tanti died of cardiac arrest at 64 on Saturday. “In this difficult time, the company continues to be supported by its highly experienced board of directors and senior management who are both able and committed to taking Tanti’s legacy forward and realise his vision for the company,” it said.

With 3,55,946 units, passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales (dispatches to dealers) in the domestic market in September were the highest ever in the history of the automobile industry.

India’s auto sector witnessed robust sales in September 2022, with leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki registering over a two-fold surge in annual sales. Tata Motors’ domestic sales grew by 85 per cent y-o-y to 47,864 units. Among two-wheelers, TVS Motor Co registered a 16 per cent growth while Hero MotoCorp was flat.

Coal India (CIL) has closed the first half of the current fiscal producing 299 million tonnes (MTs). This is a sharp upward swing of 49 MTs — the highest incremental growth for any period. Compared to 250 MTs of the first half last year, the growth was 19.7 per cent. All CIL’s subsidiaries recorded growth with BCCL topping at 31.3 per cent.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd has received a demand notice for ₹73.25 crore from the Income Tax Authorities for the Assessment Year 2020-21 mainly by disallowing the exemption of agriculture income claimed by the company. Taking appropriate counsel in this regard, Kaveri Seeds believes it is entitled to the exemption of agricultural income from taxes. It is in the process of filing an appeal.

Bata India has informed the stock exchanges that as Kanchan Chehal takes up a global role with Bata Group, he will cease to be a whole-time director but would continue to serve the board at Bata India as a Non-executive Director.

In addition, Vidhya Srinivasan has resigned as Director-Finance and Chief Financial Officer of the company to pursue opportunities outside, effective November 12. For the interim period, Shaibal Sinha, the Non-executive Non-independent Director, has been assigned the responsibility to oversee the finance & accounts functions of the company.

Prestige Estates Projects Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Prestige Retail Ventures Limited (PRVL) has acquired a 30 per cent stake in Prestige OMR Ventures LLP. With the acquisition, the LLP now has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

Further, the company has transferred its 69 per cent stake in the LLP to PRVL, the apex entity for the retail vertical of the Group. This brings PRVL holding in the LLP to 99 per cent and the balance 1 per cent continues to be held by the company.

Lupin Life, the consumer healthcare arm of global pharma major, Lupin Limited, today announced the association of Be One, Lupin’s 100 per cent Ayurvedic health and wellness supplement, as the official energy-partner for Vikram Vedha, the new action thriller film.

Newgen Software Technologies Limited has been declared as the successful H1 bidder for the RFP floated by Indian Bank related to the digital lending platform. The order is a solution and service provider for the development, implementation, management & maintenance of the end-to-end digital lending platform.

Shalby’s wholly owned subsidiary Mars Medical Devices Limited has allotted 2.50 crore shares of the face value of ₹10 each at ₹10 a share amounting to ₹25 crore, and 5 crore Non-Cumulative Non-convertible Redeemable Preference Share of the face value of ₹10 each at ₹10 a share amounting to ₹50 crore aggregating to ₹75 crore by converting loan pursuant to loan agreement.

CreditAccess Grameen Limited has completed a Direct Assignment transaction amounting to ₹201.09 crore during September. This is the first direct assignment transaction completed during the financial year 2022-23. The entire direct assignment pool qualifies for priority sector lending as per the guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India.

Century Panels, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, has acquired the entire shareholding of Century Adhesives & Chemicals Limited (CACL). As such, CACL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Panels Limited and a step-down subsidiary of Century Plyboards (India) Ltd from October 1.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, which had on September 5 signed a Business Transfer Agreement with Shiva and Shiva Orthopaedic Hospital Private Limited to acquire its Orthopedic and Trauma Hospital, situated at Narayana Health City campus, Bommasandra Industrial Area, Bengaluru as a going concern on slump sale basis, has subscribed to the 80 lakh OCDs of ₹100 each on completion of conditions precedent.

The board of directors of Sampre Nutritions will meet on October 7 to consider and decide upon alternatives to increase the production capacities by way of identifying and acquiring a running plant with production capacities meeting the quantity and quality requirements of the company or through greenfield investment options.

The current production capacities are being fully utilised and in view of the agreement with Reliance Retail Limited for the supply of a complete range of confectionary and potential demand from the export market, there is an urgency to increase production capacities to serve the order of customers, the company said.

Panorama Studios International Limited has acquired theatrical distribution rights for the film GODFATHER starring Chiranjeevi, Salmaan Khan, and others in Telugu, as well as Hindi, dubbed languages for North India, Nepal, and Orissa, which is set to be released on October 5.

STL (Sterlite Technologies) has launched India’s first multicore fibre and cable. This breakthrough innovation will change the optical connectivity landscape of India, it claims. This has been conceptualised and developed indigenously at STL’s Centre of Excellence in Maharashtra with top interdisciplinary R&D experts. STL’s Multiverse leverages Space Division Multiplexing to gain 4X transmission capacity per fibre, within the same diameter.

Tejas Networks has announced that the company successfully demonstrated a 4G/5G network and applications on an end-to-end indigenous network, using its designed-and-made-in-India hardware and software products.

HFCL, the leading high-tech enterprise and integrated next-gen communication product and solution provider in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies Inc, has launched the world’s first open source Wi-Fi 7 access points under its IO product line on October 1.