Stocks that will see action on September 9, 2022

Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder of IndiGo, and his family are looking to sell 2.8 per cent stake or 1.08 crore shares in InterGlobe Aviation, the holding company that runs IndiGo airlines, through a block deal. As part of the block deal, the price has been fixed at ₹1,850 apiece, a 6.75 per cent discount to the BSE closing on Wednesday. The deal is expected to be ₹1,996 crore.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has been a successful bidder in the e-auction for the sale of commercial built-up space in WTC Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd to call a shareholder meeting on October 14 over the proposed merger deal with Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd, a regulatory filing said on September 7.

The Board of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limitedhas approved enhancing the production capacity of vacuum interrupters and vacuum circuit breakers by setting up a manufacturing unit in Kolkata, subject to requisite approvals, as may be required. The existing capacity of 80k MV vacuum interrupters is at nearly 90 per cent capacity utilisation. The capacity will be increased by 180k MV vacuum interrupters and MV vacuum circuit breakers assembly lines at an outlay of ₹138 crore to be incurred over a period of 3 years. The funding will be done through internal accruals and/or borrowings.

The board of Concord Drugs Limited has approved the acquisition of up to 100 per cent stake in Proton Remedies Private Limited at a consideration of ₹283 a share on cash basis. The board also approved issue of up to 12,56,250 convertible warrants to the promoters on preferential basis at an issue price of ₹33 per warrant.

CE Info Systems Limited has acquired 342 shares of face value of ₹10 each for ₹1 crore in Nawgati Tech Private Limited.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has announced the launch, in the U.S. market, of Lenalidomide Capsules, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of REVLIMID (lenalidomide) Capsules approved by U. S. Food and Drug Administration. With this volume-limited launch, Dr. Reddy's is eligible for first-to-market, 180 days of generic drug exclusivity for Lenalidomide Capsules in 2.5 mg and 20 mg strengths.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has said SEBI has granted it exemption over listing of shares worth ₹2,195 crore allotted to Caladium Investment Pte, a foreign portfolio investor.

Zydus Lifesciences has achieved positive proof-of-concept in its Phase 2 clinical study of NLRP3 inhibitor, ZYIL1 in patients with cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome (CAPS). CAPS is a rare, life-long, auto-inflammatory condition, caused by NLRP3 activating mutations and is classified as an orphan disease. The Phase 2 trial was conducted in Australia.

SBC Exports has received a contract from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India for ₹3.17 crore. The period of contract will be initially for a period of two years, which will be renewed after the expiry of the same. The company has previously participated in a tender for providing various types of manpower services on outsource basis at various offices of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at different places in India.