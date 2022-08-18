Stocks that will see action on August 18, 2022

Sona BLW Precision: A Bloomberg report said that Blackstone Inc plans to sell shares of Sona BLW precision worth Rs 3,180 crore through a block deal. An affiliate of the US firm is offering the shares in Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., as it is formally known, at Rs 500 each, the terms show, the report added.

ONGChas signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with global petroleum giant ExxonMobil for deepwater exploration on the East and West coasts of India. The collaboration areas focus on the Krishna Godavari and Cauvery Basins in the eastern offshore and the Kutch-Mumbai region in the western offshore.

Gail India has received board approval for additional fundraising of $3.125 billion via external commercial borrowing and up to Rs 25,000 crore via non-convertible debentures. This is on top of Rs 25,000 crore already borrowed by the company, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

Natco Pharma Limited has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted tentative approval to its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Trabectedin for Injection (generic for Yondelis) for the 1mg/vial presentation. According to industry sales data, Yondelis generated annual sales of $49.7 million for the 12 months ending June 2022 in the US market.

Indo Amines Ltd has received an Environment Clearance for Expansion of 'Synthetic Organic Chemical' for its Manufacturing Plants at Thane and Dhule (Maharashtra).

Century Enka is acquiring additional 2155400 equity shares of ABREL Century Energy, a special purpose vehicle by way of rights issue. The acquisition is to maintain minimum 26 per cent stake of the power producer to qualify as a captive user of power producer.

The board of Infibeam Avenues will meet on August 25 to consider fundraising plans.

Craftsman Automation has commenced the commercial operations of its new plant at Pune, Maharashtra.