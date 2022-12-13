The board of Tata Motorshas accorded in-principle approval to the company to explore the possibility of partial divestment of its investment in Tata Technologies Ltd, a subsidiary, through the IPO route, subject to regulatory clearances, it said.

Godrej Agrovet Limitedhas entered into two sale deeds for the transfer of total land admeasuring 3.92 acres at Ambattur (Chennai), Tamil Nadu for a total consideration of ₹71.36 crore. Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company has bought 0.65 acres for ₹11.83 crore and Minerva Veritas Data Centre Pvt Ltd has bought 3.27 acres for ₹59.53 crore.

Related Stories Nifty likely to open positive, but may lack follow-up buying According to analysts, consolidation phase is likely to continue in domestic markets READ NOW

The board of One97 Communications, which operates Paytm, is scheduled to meet today to consider the proposal to repurchase fully paid-up equity shares.

KEC International Ltd, a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of ₹1,349 crore across its businesses: The Transmission & Distribution business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, SAARC, West Asia and the Americas; the civil business has secured orders for building a Data Centre and for infra works in the Hydrocarbon segment in India; and the cables business has secured orders for different types of cables in India and overseas.

BGR Energy Systems Ltdhas secured orders from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for the construction of civil and structural works in the Panipat Refinery project complex. The ₹330-crore contract is to be completed in 18 months.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd has invested ₹2.426 crore towards subscription of 3,03,250 equity shares of ₹10 each of Strongsun Solar Pvt Ltd, which will constitute 27.35 per cent of the post-issue paid-up capital of Strongsun. Earlier, the company had announced an investment of up to ₹3.35 crore, aggregating to at least 26 per cent post issue paid-up capital of Strongsun Solar Pvt Ltd to optimise the power cost and increase the consumption of green energy at power intensive plants.

The board of Kama Holdingshas approved the buyback 34,500 equity shares (representing 0.53 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company) at ₹14,500 a share for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹50.02 crore through the tender offer route. The ABR Family Trust, acting through its trustee Kartik Bharat Ram, promoter, has indicated their intention to participate in the proposed buyback.

SBC Exports Ltd has announced that 12 work orders for providing office support, project management support and rollout services has been awarded by National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI), New Delhi. The aggregate cost of the orders is ₹1.35 crore.

Cupid Ltdhas received a purchase order from United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for supply of water-based lubricant worth ₹5.75 crore.

The European subsidiary of VA Tech Wabag, Wabag Water Services S.R.L., Romania, has secured a repeat order from Purolite S.R.L, Romania worth about ₹260 crore towards upgrading the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant in Romania. The contract will be an engineering & procurement scope contract, which includes design & engineering, equipment supply, installation, commissioning and start-up of the Purolite Victoria WWTP. The project is scheduled to be executed over a 24-month period.

The working committee of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd has allotted 650 NCDs of a face value of ₹10 lakh each aggregating to ₹65 crore.

Zodiac Energy has been awarded an order for Designing, Supplying, Installing, Testing, and Commissioning of Grid Tied 3 MWp Ground Mounted Solar System at various utilities of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation along with SCADA System including 5 Years comprehensive O and M from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation at the aggregate cost of ₹18.91 crore.

The board of Choksi Laboratories has approved the sale of land at Indore being the related party transaction.

GR Infraprojects has entered into share purchase agreement with Lokesh Builders for transfer of entire shares held by the company in its subsidiary GR Highways Investment Manager. After the transfer, GHIMPL would cease to be subsidiary. The transaction cost is ₹15 crore.