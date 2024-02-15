State-owned Canara Bank on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 2,000 crore by issuing bonds to fund business growth. The fund has been raised through non-convertible, taxable, perpetual, subordinated, fully paid up, unsecured Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 bonds of face value Rs 1 crore each at a coupon of 8.40 per cent, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing. Additional Tier I bonds qualify as core capital or equity capital, and it is one of the means of raising capital by banks.

Wockhardt said the completion of the pivotal Phase 3 pneumonia study of its antibiotic Nafithromycin WCK 4873. The product will be filed for DCGI approval in the next month and thereafter marketed by second half of 2024. On WCK 5222 (Zaynich), the company said it continues to recruit more patients for its global clinical trial and have recruited more than 50 per cent of such patients. It has completed 20 patients for compassionate use after approval of usage by DCGI. The product resulted in 100 per cent cure and was found to be safe even when administered upto 60 days. Besides, the DCGI has advised to do a Clinical Trial of 60 patients study for Meropenem Resistance. This Clinical Trial would be completed within the next 8 to 9 months post which Zaynich can be launched in India by early 2025.

One97 Communications (owners of Paytm), said the company, its subsidiaries and its associate, Paytm Payments Bank, have received notices and requisitions for information, documents and explanations from the authorities, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), with respect to the customers that may have done business with the respective entities. The company and its associates have continued to provide such information, documents and explanations to the authorities as is being required by them. Paytm Payments Bank does not undertake outward foreign remittances.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has received a communication from Utkarsh CoreInvest Limited (UCL) stating that a resolution has been passed by the board of latter to initiate steps of a proposed reverse merger of UCL with the Bank. The proposal of evaluating reverse merger would be in the direction to fulfil the regulatory stipulation emanating from RBI to dilute the promoter shareholding to 26 per cent within 15 years from the date of commencement of banking business.

The Andhra Pradesh Government and Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) are looking to collaborate on palm oil production in the State.

Piramal Alternatives Private Limited (‘PAPL’), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises, informed the exchanges of an administrative warning issued by SEBI to PAPL in the capacity of Manager of Piramal Alternatives Investment Fund I. The administrative warning is in connection with delayed filing of quarterly activity reports with SEBI by the Fund, for the quarter ended December 2022 and March 2023.

That board of Anand Projects Ltd has entered into an agreement to take an Inter Corporate loan up to ₹15 crore from Anand Engineering Limited.

Tech Minfy Info Solutions LLP, investment partner of Mahaveer Infoway, has filed application in Form LLP-24 with the Registrar of Companies for striking off its name from the Register of Companies. Tech Minfy Info Solutions LLP, did not have any business operations since its incorporation. Consequently, Tech Minfy Info Solutions LLP has ceased to exist as a company and as such as a Partner of the Company.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit