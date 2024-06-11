Rahul Bhatia family unit InterGlobe Enterprises, that operates IndiGo Airlines, is likely to sell 77 lakh shares via block deals worth ₹3,293 crore, according to media buzz. The floor price has been fixed at ₹4,266 per share, which is a 7% discount to Monday’s closing price, the reports added.

According to market grapevine, Cintra (Ferrovial Affiliate) is likely to sell 5 per cent stake in IRB Infrastructure at price ranges from ₹63 to ₹70.16 a share. The deal size is expected to be worth ₹1,900 crore, at the lower end.

The board of Vodafone Idea will meet on June 13 to consider issue of shares, securities on a preferential basis to vendors.

Bank of India on Monday said it has acquired a 6.125 per cent stake in the recently incorporated CCIL IFSC, listed in GIFT SEZ, reflecting its commitment to the growth of IFSC. The announcement was made by Bank of India’s Executive Director (International Operations) Subrat Kumar in GIFT City while speaking at an event to mark the first anniversary of the bank’s IFSC Banking Unit in GIFT City.

Blackstone, promoter of Mphasis, on Monday divested a 15.08 per cent stake in information technology and consulting company for Rs 6,735 crore through an open market transaction on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). As per the bulk deal data available with the NSE, US-based Blackstone through its affiliate BCP Topco IX Pte sold 2.85 crore equity shares.

Powergrid Corporation of India said that “Reliable Communication Scheme under Central Sector for Northern Region” has been commissioned with effect from April 1 for which Notification for Commercial Operation (DOCO) has been received on June 10.

The board of NLC India has approved to raise foreign currency loan through External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) in any foreign currency as per business requirement to the extent of $600 million; to seek external assistance from Multilateral Development Bank (MDBs) through Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) for upcoming Renewable Power Projects; to issue of Corporate Guarantee or Letter of Comfort to NLC India Green Energy Limited, wholly owned subsidiary and Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd, Material Subsidiary of the company; and In-principle approval to invest up to ₹994.50 crore, in one or more tranches in NLC India Renewables Limited, Wholly Owned Subsidiary.

PTC Industries, manufacturer of high-quality high-precision metal components for various critical and super-critical applications, has announced its partnership with leading entities under DTIS scheme in the Indian Defence and Aerospace sector. To overcome the challenge of expensive, modern testing infrastructure, a Green Field Defence Testing Facility is being established in the Lucknow Node of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor under the DTIS scheme. The Government of India will fund 75 per cent of the project cost, with the remaining 25 per cent funded by the SPV members, totalling an approximate cost of ₹53 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from Central Railway for “OHE modification work for Up-gradation of existing 1 x 25 kV Electric Traction System to 2 x 25 kV AT Feeding System in Amla-Nagpur Section in Nagpur division of Central Railway to meet 3000 MT loading target.” The cost of work is Rs 138.46 crore including applicable taxes.

Cosmic CRF Ltd has received three orders from two different Companies:- An order of Gross Value Rs. 1,286.67 lakh (inclusive of GST) to be completed within a period of 6 months for 400 sets of CRF Sections-BOXNS Wagons; and Order of Gross Value of Rs 1,093.67 lakh (inclusive of GST) to be completed within a period of 6 months for CRF Section for BOSM Wagon-300 Sets and CRF Scction for BOXNHL Wagons-61 Sets.

The Board of Directors of Prime Securities Limited has considered and approved the commencement of a Wealth Management Business through a Wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. The wealth management services will complement the existing business of the Prime Group. The management believes that a foray into this field will be synergistic and value accretive to the shareholders of Prime group, as it increases the gamut of related services. For this purpose, the board has approved a capital investment of up to INR 10 cr, to be made as and when required.

The board of Alufluoride Ltd has approved disinvestment/winding up of Jordanian Renewable Aluminium Fluoride Manufacturing Company P.S.C. (Jordan Company), a step down subsidiary company in The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. This has been decided considering the geo-political instability in the Middle East and the fact that the step-down subsidiary has not commenced its business operations till date. The Board has also suggested the project team to explore opportunities in other domestic international markets. At present, the decision for disinvestment/winding is at a primary stage and the same shall be discussed further with the JV Partners by Alufluoride International Pte. Ltd., Singapore, subsidiary company. The closure shall be subject to compliance of laws prevailing in The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Siemens-RVNL Consortium has received Letter of Acceptance from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. for “Engineering, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning of 33 KV Distribution, 750V DC Third Rail Traction Electrification including Traction Substations, Auxiliary Substations and SCADA System for Phase-2A & Phase 2 B.” The cost of work is Rs 394.24 crore Plus EURO 41,119,535 is inclusive at of all applicable taxes & duties, cess and any other charges leviable except output GST payable. Siemens Ltd (70%) - RVNL (30%).

Pearl Academy, India’s leading creative education institution, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tech Mahindra, a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries. As part of the MoU, a Centre of Excellence (CoE) will be set up at Pearl Academy’s Bengaluru campus to spearhead Research & Development (R&D) in next-gen technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Generative AI (GenAI), Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR), Robotics, Metaverse, among others.

KIOCL Ltd has announced that the operation of Pellet Plant Unit of the Company situated at Mangalore has suspended production on June 10 due to ongoing downward trend in pellet market condition.

