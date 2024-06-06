Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd (BHEL) has won an order worth more than ₹3,500 crore from Adani Power to set up a 2X800 MW Thermal Power Project at Raipur in Chhattisgarh. Additionally, the company has also won an order worth over ₹3,500 crore from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) for a 2x800 MW Thermal Power Project at Mirzapur Phase I.

IEX, in its monthly update for May, said its total volumes were up 28.9 per cent at 10,633 million units; green market volume jumped 73.9 per cent year-on-year to 622.2 million units; electricity volumes were up 21 per cent from last year at 9,568 million units; Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volumes at 4,371 million units, were up 7.5 per cent from last year; and the real-time electricity market at 3,352 million units, gained 38.3 per cent year-on-year.

Birla Estates Pvt. Ltd, the real estate venture of the Aditya Birla Group and wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Textiles, has signed a JV with Barmalt India Pvt. Ltd. for a luxury residential group housing development in Sector 31, Gurugram. The land parcel, spread across 13.27 acres with a development potential of nearly 2.4 million square feet, offers revenue potential of nearly ₹5,000 crore.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to commercialise its novel gastrointestinal drug in India. Torrent will market Vonoprazan under its own trademark, Kabvie. The Indian market for treatments used in GERD is valued at ₹8,064 crore.

Uno Minda has formed a joint venture with Inovance Automotive to strengthen its e-four-wheeler product portfolio. The joint venture will manufacture and sell high voltage category EV products for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles in India.

NBCC has informed the exchanges that it has received multiple work orders worth ₹491.45 crore.

Unichem LAboratories said Axsome Thera has settled the Sunosi patent litigation with the company

Ireland’s health products regulatory authority has issued the EU GMP certificate to Concord Biotech for Unit II of its Valthera facility in Gujarat.