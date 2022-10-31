Tata Steel Ltd has acquired 1.56 crore shares of ₹10 each at ₹12.81 a share of Tata Steel Advanced Materials Ltd for ₹20 crore. On completion of the acquisition, TSAML will continue to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd (“RSBVL”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, has invested $15 million in its subsidiary, SkyTran Inc. to increase its shareholding to 62.83 per cent on a fully diluted basis.

Sugar stocks: The Centre has extended restrictions on sugar exports till October 31 next year, a move aimed at increasing availability of the commodity in the domestic market. Earlier, restrictions were imposed till October 31 this year.

PTC Industries Ltd, a manufacturer of high-quality engineering metal components for critical and super-critical applications, signed an agreement with BAE Systems at the recent DefExpo 2022 held in Gandhinagar, to manufacture titanium castings for the Indian 155mm M777 Ultra-Lightweight Howitzer (ULH) at its facility in Lucknow.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is recalling 9,925 units of three models, Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis, to rectify a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin, according to a regulatory filing by the company. The affected vehicles are manufactured between August 3 and September 1, 2022.

HFCL Ltd has received purchase orders aggregating to ₹115 crore, from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Ltd for the supply of Optical Fiber Cables to one of the leading private telecom operators in the country.

Following a Pre-Approval Inspection of Lupin’s Nagpur Unit-2 injectable manufacturing facility from October 17-29, the US FDA has issued a Form-483 with five observations. “We are committed to addressing the observations at the earliest, and gaining approval for injectables manufacturing for the US,” Lupin said in a statement.

Centum Electronics Ltd has announced a strategic partnership with the Israel-headquartered Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd for collaboration in the field of Electronic Warfare systems for the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. The MoU envisages development and indigenous production of light weight Electronic Warfare systems in lower frequency bands and lifecycle support of the existing Electronic Warfare systems.

Minda Corporation Ltd, the flagship company of Spark Minda, has entered into a technical collaboration with DAESUNG, Korea, to bring Next Gen Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) solutions to the Indian automotive market. Both companies signed the Technology Licence and Assistance Agreement (TLA) on October 28.

Aether Industries has renewed a long-term agreement for two products being supplied to a leading global agrochemical innovator customer, post three years of successful supply under an exclusive / contract manufacturing business model. The long-term agreement signed three years ago contains a clause for automatic renewal every year, post completion of the original contract duration of three years.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd’s wholly-owned subsidiary Jubilant Pharma Ltd, has announced that its subsidiary Jubilant Generics Ltd (JGL) has received a communication from the USFDA following its July-Aug 2022 audit of JGL’s Solid Dosage Manufacturing facility at Roorkee. The USFDA has determined inspection classification of the facility as “official action indicated”. The company currently supplies one product to the US market that contributes low-single digit revenue to Jubilant Pharmova’s revenues.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (formerly known as Cadila Healthcare Ltd) has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Acetaminophen Injection, 1,000 mg/100 mL (10 mg/mL) single-dose vials. US FDA conducted a PreApproval Inspection (PAI) of the manufacturing facility at Unit-5, Parawada, Visakhapatnam, from October 24 to October 28.

Pursuant to an agreement entered into by Kopran Research Laboratories Ltd, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kopran Ltd, it has acquired the assets of an API manufacturing Unit of Abhinandan Rasayan Pvt Ltd located at MIDC - Ambernath, subject to certain terms and conditions as mentioned in the said agreement. Pursuant to the said acquisition, once the unit is made fully functional, it will help the company increase its API and intermediate production capacity.

Engineers India said its Mongol Refinery (MR) Project executed an EPC contract agreement for EPC-2 (Open Art units, Utilities & Offsites, Plant Buildings) and EPC-3 (Captive Power Plants) at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The LOA was awarded to Megha Engineering (MEIL) on October 28.

The board of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper has approved raising ₹20 crore through rights issue.

Results Calendar: 3i Infotech, Agi Greenpac, Akashdeep Metal, Asahi India, Asutosh Enterprises, Aurionpro, Benaras Beads, Bengal Steel, Bhagyanagar Properties, Bharti Airtel, BIrla Cable, Castrol India, Data Patterns (India), Divyashakti, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Fino Payments Bank, GHCL, Hindustan Biosciences, Integrated Capital, IFB Agro, LG Balakrihnan, L&T, LT Foods, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Moldtek, MSR India, Motherson Sumi, Murudeshwar Ceramics, Music Broadcast, Phyto Chem, Rajapalayam Mills, Saregama India, SP Apparels, Supreme Ind, Swaraj Engines, Tata Steel, TCI Express, Timken India, Triveni Engg, Tuticorin Alkaline, Visa Steel, Vishnu Chemicals, VST Tillers Tractors, Welspun SPecialty Solutions and WPIL.

