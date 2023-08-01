Automobile companies will declare their sales figures for July. The focus will be on Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Ashok Leyland, Escorts, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor, Either, and Force Motors.

The Board of Directors of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has approved and recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3. The estimated date by which Bonus Shares should be credited/dispatched is September 25, subject to shareholders’ approval.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has received a Letter of Award (LOA) for two (2) Packages 16 and 17 of Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Co. Ltd. (MPPKVVCL), Jabalpur Company Area worth ₹331.63 crore.

EaseMyTrip.com has announced the approval of EaseMyTrip’s board to acquire 51% of the aggregate paid-up share capital of each of the three prominent travel companies incorporated in India - Guideline Travels Holidays India Pvt Ltd, Mumbai, TripShope Travel Technologies Private Limited, Jammu and Kashmir and Dook Travels Private Limited, New Delhi.

The board of South Indian Bank has approved for raising of funds up to ₹1,000 crore from the issuance of equity shares through public issue, private placement, preferential issue, qualified institutional placement, further public offer, or rights issue. The board also approved fund raising up to ₹500 crore through debt instruments.

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited has announced a momentous achievement in Freossi, its Pet care division, that has been receiving an extremely positive response and went completely stocked out among the distributor channels. With this, the Company’s annual run rate in the segment for FY24 stands at ₹20 crore.

Shilpa Medicare Limited has received approval from CDSCO, New Delhi, for the manufacturing and sale of the first time in the World Pemetrexed Ready to Use injections of 10 ml, 50 ml, 85 ml, and 100 ml in India. Shilpa will commercialise the product under the brand name VRTU. VRTU 10 ml, 50 ml, 85 ml, and 100 ml will be launched immediately.

Greenply Industries Ltd has announced that the manufacturing operations at the MDF Plant of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary - Greenply Speciality Panels Pvt. Ltd., situated at Sherpura, Vadodara, Gujarat, shall remain closed for a period of about 9 days w.e.f. August 1, due to the addition of MAT Pre-Heating System. This Mat Pre-Heating System is essential to achieve the potential production capacity of about 800 CBM per day and this installation is as per expected timelines.

Navin Fluorine International has informed the exchanges that Ravi Venkataramanan has resigned as CEO of CDMO business of the company effect from September 30, to pursue his entrepreneurial journey.

Cantabil Retail India Limited has opened 9 New Showrooms/Shops at different locations in India during July 2023. Now total number of Showrooms/Shops of the Company stands at 469.

The board of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has terminated the contract manufacturing agreement and exercised the option to acquire the shares of Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG) from Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) subject to all legal and regulatory compliances, including minority shareholders’ approval.

Seacoast Shipping Services Limited (Seacoast) is on the verge of reinitiating the previously stalled agreement with Maria Shipping Fze., Dubai. The agreement, which was originally reached on February 20, is now poised to take effect from August 15, following successful negotiations and post the completion of a rights issue procedure at the BSE to meet the working capital requirements.

Padmaja Gangireddy, one of the promoters of Spandana Sphoorty Financial, has sold 12.5 lakh equity shares or 1.76 per cent stake in the company at an average price of ₹830.15 per share. Goldman Sachs Funds Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio purchased 3.57 lakh shares and Goldman Sachs Collective Trust - Emerging Markets Equity ex-China Fund bought 4.68 lakh shares in Spandana Sphoorty, according to NSE bulk deal data.

Societe Generale has bought 1.74 crore shares or 1.08 per cent stake in private sector lender Bandhan Bank via open market transactions (from BSE and NSE), at an averge price of ₹218.6.

Results calendar: Ad-Manum Finance, Anant Raj, Anupam Ramayan, Aptus Value Housing Finance, Automotive Stampings & Assemblies, Adani Total Gas, BCC Fuba, Bliss GVS, Cholamandalam Finance, Dalmia Sugar, Deep Industries, Elantas Beck, Escorts, GMDC, Godrej Agro, Gujarat Poly, Harsha Engineers, Jindal Drilling, Kirloskar Brothers, KPR Mills, Machhar Ind, Maharashtra Seamless, MetroBrand, MPS, Netlinx, Orient Cement, Paushak, PVR Inox, Redington, Rishi Laser, Sansera, Snowman Logistics, Savita Oil, Syrma, TBZ, Thermax, Thyrocare, Tracxn Tech, Triveni Tribune, TTK Health, Ugro Cap, Ujaas, Vishal Fabrics, Vivid Global and Zenotech.