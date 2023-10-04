Stocktwits, a SEBI-registered advisory platform, targets to host over 100 registered investment advisors on its platform and works closely with corporates and retail participants to carve a differentiator play.

The company is in the process of introducing a series of features built around Indian retail investor sentiments and expects to double its ecosystem community in the next 18 months. It has over 50 RAs/RIAs posting daily on the platform.

New York-based Stocktwits is the leader among these new-age financial and social media platforms and commands over eight million participants globally – the bulk of these in the US garnered over the past 14 years. The company aims to leverage its US learnings and customise them for the Indian market.

India foray

Last year, the platform has set its sights on India and hired a dedicated team to develop domestic ecosystem partnerships and content. The investments seem to be paying off with India now accounting for about two million for the platform’s ecosystem-focused play.

SEBI consultation paper on financial influencers last month has started the regulatory process for enhanced accountability and transparency in this domain, though many financial influencers still thrive on social media platforms. Modern social platforms, such as Stocktwits, Multipie, and Trinkerr foster meaningful interactions between knowledge providers and seekers.

Omni-platform strategy

Shiv Sharma, India Head, Stocktwits, said it has opted to connect with young and aspiring retail investors through an omni-platform strategy – building visibility for the Stocktwits community across popular apps.

“Many members preferred to open their accounts on the Stocktwits app for better, real-time engagement. We have used a community strategy to account for nearly two million members across the Indian ecosystem. All this growth has come organically – simply by upholding the quality of market voices on the platform,” said Sharma.

“Stocktwits believes finding qualified mentors is critical as investing is best learned through the apprenticeship model. Much of our global success comes from users’ ability to view conversation based on specific stocks,” Sharma said.