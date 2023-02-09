The stock of Life Insurance Corporation bounced off the support at ₹585 last week. Whilefacing a resistance at ₹608 for the past few sessions, it breached this level on Wednesday. Thus, the chances of a rally is high, especially on Thursday.

One can consider this stock for intraday buys on Thursday, i.e. go long at the current level of ₹610 with stop-loss at ₹598. Since it might rally to ₹630 intraday, this can be the target. However, if the stock opens below ₹600, refrain from trading. Also, if there is a gap-up, wait for the price to dip to ₹610 before buying.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)