- February 03, 2023 12:10
India’s manufacturing PMI moderates in January amid slower increase in total sales
India’s manufacturing sector activity moderated in January amid slower increase in total sales, and headcounts were broadly unchanged amid sufficient staff numbers to cope with current requirements, according to a monthly survey.
The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell from December’s recent high of 57.8 to 55.4 in January, as factory orders and production rose at sharp, albeit slower, rate. - PTI
- February 03, 2023 11:52
Adani stocks beaten down for over a week
Adani stocks continued their downward journey on extreme selling pressure today also. The stocks were down for over a week without any let up.
While Adani stocks were trading in the red on the domestic bourses with over $100 billion of the company’s value wiped out, its bonds trading overseas fell to distressed levels.
On the BSE, Adani Power was down 5% to Rs 192.05, Adani Enterprises tumbles 18.35% to Rs 1,277.95; Adani Total Gas was down 5% to Rs 1,625.95; Adani Transmission declined 10% to Rs 1,401.55 and Adani Ports was down 4.30% to Rs 442.10.
- February 03, 2023 11:27
Nifty’s outlook for February 03, 2023: Index faces a key resistance
The Indian benchmark indices – the Nifty 50 (17,590) and the Sensex (60,085) – began the session with gain. While both the indices softened, Sensex is still in the green whereas Nifty is trading flat as it stands.
The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is indicating a bearish bias as the advance/decline ratio stands at 20/30. Like the benchmark, the mid- and small-cap indices are in the red and most of the sectors have also lost.
- February 03, 2023 11:05
Sensex jumps 263 points; Nifty up 29 points, banking stocks rally
Equity benchmarks climbed in initial trade on Friday amid a strong rally in the US markets and buying in banking counters.
At 11 am, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex rose by 262.47 points to 60,194.71. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 29.05 points to 17,639.45.
Top gainers, losers
From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Titan, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, HDFC and State Bank of India were among the major winners.
Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Infosys and Nestle were among the laggards.
Strong global markets
Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul and Tokyo were trading in the green, while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.
Markets in the US ended mostly in the positive territory on Thursday.
“The ferocious rally of 3 per cent in Nasdaq yesterday is an indication that the market expects a soft landing of the US economy. IT stocks look strong,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
- February 03, 2023 10:32
Today’s Pick: Rajesh Exports (₹892): BUY
The stock of Rajesh Exports has been trading in the range of ₹830 and ₹880 for nearly three weeks. But on Thursday, it rallied above the range top, opening the door for further appreciation. Looking at the price action on the daily chart, it will most probably rally on Friday. So, traders can consider the stock of Rajesh Exports for intraday longs.
We suggest buying at the current level of ₹892 and placing stop-loss at ₹870. On the upside, the scrip looks set to hit ₹940 and so, this can be the target.
That said, Do not trade if the stock opens below ₹870 on Friday.
- February 03, 2023 10:16
Market trade higher in the first hour trade
Equities held on to their gains in the first one hour of trading period. The Sensex was up 60,321.79+389.55 +0.65% and the Nifty gained 57.45 points to 17,667.85.
- February 03, 2023 09:51
Cognizant reports 10% drop in Q4 net profit
Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer of Cognizant
Cognizant Technology Solutions, the US-based IT company with a large presence in India, reported a 10 per cent drop in net profit to $521 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 as against $576 million in the same quarter previous year. Revenue was marginally up by 1.3 per cent to $4.8 billion ($4.7 billion).
During the fourth quarter, the company recorded a $59 million ‘impairment of capitalised costs’ related to a large volume-based contract with a Health Sciences customer, says a release.
- February 03, 2023 09:43
Bank Nifty up 1.26% in early trade
- February 03, 2023 09:39
Top 5 Nifty stocks
- February 03, 2023 09:38
Nifty50 up 45 points
- February 03, 2023 09:31
Sensex Stocks
- February 03, 2023 09:30
Sensex up 276 points early trade
- February 03, 2023 09:27
Markets up at open
Sensex rose nearly 300 points at opening session. The Sensex was trading at 60,209.17+276.93 +0.46% and the Nifty was quoted at 17,676.65 66.25 0.38%
- February 03, 2023 09:14
Stocks that will see action on February 2, 2023
The government is likely to sell a part of its residual stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd by next month to help it achieve the revised sell-off target of ₹50,000 crore for the current fiscal, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday.
Buzzing stocks include SBI, Paytm, Bank of Baroda, IndusInd Bank, HDFC AMC, Tata Power, Divis Labs, Engineers India, India Cements, Intellect Design Arena, InterGlobe Aviation, and JK Tyre & Industries.
- February 03, 2023 09:14
Life insurers to approach FinMin seeking clarity on Budget tax announcement
After the Union Budget for 2023-24 proved to be a dampener for the life insurance industry, sector players are now joining hands to approach the Finance Ministry likely to seek a rollback of or clarity on the tax announcement. The most crucial thing being sought is to increase the tax exemption limit to ₹10 lakh from ₹5 lakh announced in the Budget, and to make the cap applicable on single policies and not on the cumulative policies held by an individual.
A source told businessline that instead of individual companies, life insurers are expected to make a representation via the Life Insurance Council or one of the CFO industry groups and that IRDAI will be kept in the loop.
Budget proposal
The Budget on Wednesday proposed limiting tax exemption from proceeds of insurance policies with very high value. Effective April 2023, aggregate premium from policies other than ULIPs, of over ₹5 lakh, will be taxable under ‘Income from Other Sources’. Following the announcement, shares of listed life insurance companies fell 8-12 per cent.
Insurers have said that while the impact on their bottomline will be minimal due to the taxation being applicable only on high value policies, demand for such covers is likely to fall substantially in the absence of any tax benefit, as traditional products have largely been sold as stable, tax free return on investment.
- February 03, 2023 08:57
Markets to open in green on strong global cues
Domestic markets, especially Nifty, which is struggling due to two Adani stocks being part of it, are likely to open positive on Friday. Strong global cues to aid market recovery, said analysts. Some of the beaten down stocks will recover on global sentiment, they expect.
SGX Nifty at 17,704 indicates a positive opening for Nifty, as Nifty futures on Wednesday closed at 17,685.25. “The big events such as Budget and FOMC policy outcome have passed and the market thus finally seems to be settling down post the recent high volatility,” said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com.
