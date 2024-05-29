Stock Market| Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for May 29, 2024.
- May 29, 2024 15:57
Currency market today: Rupee falls 21 paise to close at 83.39 against US dollar
The rupee settled 21 paise lower at 83.39 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking a negative trend in domestic equities and elevated crude oil prices.
Forex traders said dollar demand from importers and oil marketing companies (OMCs) also weighed on the rupee.
However, foreign inflows in the bond markets ahead of inclusion on India’s government bonds in global bond index cushioned the downside.
- May 29, 2024 15:47
Stock market live news: Here’s what Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said about market trends
Weak global cues prompted investors to take profits ahead of the US core PCE data, a key gauge of inflation that is anticipated to rise. Continued soaring of global inflation, like latest trend in Japan and Australia is diminishing investor expectation of a US Fed rate cut in the near term. Broad based weakness is noticed across the sectors with heavy underperformance from financials and IT.
- May 29, 2024 15:45
Share market live news: SJVN stock gained 0.4% to close at ₹139.65 on the BSE
SJVN board has approved signing of joint venture agreement with Indian Oil Corporation for the purpose of formation of JV Company for development of Green RTC/Renewable Projects and other New Technology based Projects.
- May 29, 2024 15:44
Stocks in news today: Infosys
Infosys, in partnership with the French Tennis Federation (FFT), has launched several AI-first innovations for Roland-Garros 2024.
Stock closed at ₹1,455 on the NSE, down by 0.82%.
- May 29, 2024 15:40
Share market live news: Top gainers, losers within the Nifty50 pack
Top gainers:
Hindalco (3.52%), Divi’s Lab (1.72%), Power Grid (1.29%), Bajaj Auto (1.03%), Cipla (0.95%)
Top losers:
HDFC Life (-2.90%), SBI Life (-2.53%), Tech Mahindra (-2.27%), Tata Consumer (-2.17%), Bajaj Finserv (-2.04%)
- May 29, 2024 15:39
Closing Bell: Sensex sheds 668 pts, Nifty closes below 22,750
India’s equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed in red for the fourth day in a row. While the Sensex ended at 74,502.90, lower by 667.55 pts, or 0.89%, the broader Nifty50 closed at 22,704.70, down by 183.45 pts, or 0.8%, show provisional data on the exchanges.
- May 29, 2024 15:05
Stock Market Live Today: Top gainers and losers on NSE at 3 pm
Top gainer:
Hindalco (3.33%), Sun Pharma (1.59%), Power Grid (1.58%), Nestle India (1.16%), Divi’s Lab (1.06%)
Top losers:
SBI Life (-2.60%), HDFC Life (-2.46%), ICICI Bank (-2.35%), Tech Mahindra (-1.94%), Axis Bank (-1.91%)
- May 29, 2024 15:03
Stock Market Live Today: Avanti Feeds board approves ₹51 crore investment in subsidiary
Avanti Feeds board has accorded approval of investments of funds upto ₹51 Crore in Avanti Pet Care Pvt. Ltd. (APCPL) subsidiary Company. Out of total investments of ₹51.00 crore, the Company has already invested ₹26.30 Crore.
APCPL has approached for the balance investment to meet the expenses related to purchase of land.
Avanti Feeds stock trades at ₹509.50 on the NSE
- May 29, 2024 15:02
Stock Market Live Today: 1,623 stocks advance, while 2,174 decline on BSE at 3 pm
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on May 29, 2024, were 1,623 against 2,174 stocks that declined; 105 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,902. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 143, and those that hit a 52-week low was 43.
In addition, 235 stocks traded in upper circuit, while 283 hit the lower circuit.
- May 29, 2024 14:50
Stock Market Live Today: Samvardhana Motherson Q4 profit rises to ₹1,444 crore
Samvardhana Motherson International reported its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2024 was at ₹1,444 crore as against ₹699.10 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock rises by 1.27% to trade at ₹143.80 on the NSE.
- May 29, 2024 14:48
Stock Market Live Today: BSE Sensex tumbles by 630.35 pts or 0.84% to trade at 74,540.10 as of 2.45 pm.
- May 29, 2024 14:46
Stock Market Today: Ahead of the release of Q4 and FY24 numbers today, shares of Ramky Infrastructure surged 6.67 percent on the BSE and are trading at Rs 523 post-lunch hour.
- May 29, 2024 14:33
Stock Market Live Today: Garware Hi-Tech Films’ net profit rises to ₹57.81 crore, stock surges
Garware Hi-Tech Films’ consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2024 was at ₹57.81 crore as against ₹43.07 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock trades higher by 9.89% on the NSE at ₹1,740.
- May 29, 2024 14:24
Stock Market Live Today: Thermax launches wholly-owned subsidiary, TCSPL
Thermax has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary - Thermax Chemical Solutions Private Limited (TCSPL).
Thermax stock trades at ₹5,292.75 on the NSE, down by 1.06%.
- May 29, 2024 14:21
Stock Market Live Today: Alkem Labs reports strong Q4 profit, declares dividend
Alkem Laboratories board has recommended a final dividend of ₹5 per equity share of ₹2 each for financial year ended March, 2024.
Company’s consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2024 was at ₹304.4 crore as against ₹67.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock rises 1.11% on the NSE, trading at ₹5,372.90.
- May 29, 2024 14:19
Stock Market Live Today: S&P Global upgrades India’s outlook to ‘Positive‘, rating upgrade possible over the next 2 years
Taking note of the robust growth and rising quality of government spending, S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday revised India’s outlook to ‘Positive’ from ‘Stable’. However, it retained the sovereign rating as ‘BBB Minus’.
This means, while the investment grading rating remains the same, there is possibility of upgrade in the next two years.
- May 29, 2024 14:02
Stock Market Live today: RRIL Ltd board has approved setting up of a new textile weaving plant at Tarapur in the State of Maharashtra with an investment of ₹37 crore.
- May 29, 2024 14:01
Stock Market Live Today: Panabyte bags ₹16.63 lakh ANPR System contract in Mumbai
Panabyte Technologies Limited (formerly known as Panache Innovations Limited) has received a work order from One International Center Private Limited to carry out SITC (Supply, Installation, Testing, Commissioning) of Boom Barrier — ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognization) System and Flap Barrier — Access Control System at One International Center - Tower Four situated at Elphinstone Road, Mumbai.
The contract is valued at ₹16.63 lakh.
Panabyte Technologies stock rises 2.05% on the BSE, trading at ₹26.90.
- May 29, 2024 13:59
Stock Market Live Today: IPCA Laboratories reports ₹59.59 cr Q4 net profit
IPCA Laboratories reported its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2024 at ₹59.59 crore as against ₹76.52 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹21 per share (200%) for the FY ended March 2024.
Stock trades at ₹1,305 on the NSE, down by 1.12%.
- May 29, 2024 13:55
Stock Market Live Today: Maamba Collieries to double capacity with 300MW expansion
Maamba Collieries Limited (MCL), Nava’s Zambian subsidiary, to double its capacity with 2 x 150MW (300MW) Power Units under Phase II.
The Phase II Project cost is estimated at $400 million.
Nava Ltd stock trades at ₹500.20 on the NSE, up by 0.59%.
- May 29, 2024 13:33
Stock Market Live Today: S&P revises India outlook to positive from stable
- May 29, 2024 13:09
Stock Market Live Today: BSE Sensex falls 557.36 points, NSE index loses 136.05 points; heavyweight financials and IT stocks drag market down
The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 557.36 points, or 0.74%, to 74,613.09, while the broader NSE index lost 136.05 points, or 0.59%, to 22,752.1, dragged by losses in heavyweight financials and information technology stocks, while uncertainty around domestic election results and the timing of U.S. rate cuts also weighed. - Reuters
- May 29, 2024 13:05
Stock Market Live Today: Newgen Software launches AI-powered platform for banking sector; stock up 0.93% at ₹880.40
Newgen Software has launched LumYn, Gen AI-powered hyper-personalisation platform designed specifically for the banking sector.
Stock trades at ₹880.40 on the NSE, up 0.93%.
- May 29, 2024 13:04
Stock Market Live Today: Oil India stock declines by 1.95% on the NSE, trading at ₹640
Oil India stock declines by 1.95% on the NSE, trading at ₹640. Company had signed an MoU with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation to collaborate on a conventional and alternative energy portfolio.
HPCL stock trades at ₹539.70 on the NSE, down by 1.32%.
- May 29, 2024 13:03
Stock Market Live Today: City Union Bank stock trades at ₹142.80 on the NSE, down by 0.97%
.CUB had received approval from RBI for the appointment of R Vijay Anandh as Whole-time Director - Executive Director of the bank for three years. Currently, R Vijay Anandh is the Executive President of the bank.
- May 29, 2024 13:02
Nifty Today: Top metal stocks gainers
Top gainers of Nifty metal stocks: Hindalco (4.04%), National Aluminium (3.76%), Vedanta (1.31%), Adani Enterprises (1.27%)
- May 29, 2024 12:50
Stock Market Live Today: HCLTech adds GenAI capabilities to iMRO/4; stock trades at ₹1,356.30 on NSE, down 0.15%
HCLTech has added generative AI (GenAI) capabilities to its maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) solution, iMRO/4, to help enterprises raise the performance and efficiency of complex, high-value assets in transportation, technology, energy, and aerospace and defense. HCLTech will launch a GenAI bot to kickstart the AI integration on iMRO/4.
The stock trades at ₹1,356.30 on the NSE, down by 0.15%.
- May 29, 2024 12:49
Commodities Market Today: Colin Shah of Kama Jewelry on outlook for silver
“Silver prices have outperformed gold this year, gaining about ~18% Year-Till-Date (YTD). In addition to being a precious metal, having ornamental value, silver is also considered as an industrial metal. Silver is an imperative raw material in electric vehicles, solar panels, and 5G antennas, among other products that are expected to drive the global economy in the coming years, supported by a constant rise in demand. Fuelled by the on-going geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, higher inflation, anticipation of rate cuts coupled with robust industrial demand, silver prices are increasingly gaining momentum from the past few days.
Going ahead, given its hybrid nature of being a precious and an industrial metal, a robust rally seems to be in the foresight, with a possibility to breach INR 1,00,000 mark by the end of 2024 supported by the ongoing circumstances.”
- May 29, 2024 12:48
Stock Market Live Today: Cello World board approves QIP; stock surges 4.13% to ₹879.05 on BSE
Cello World board has approved issuing up to 86,54,000 equity shares of face value of ₹5 or an equivalent amount thereof via QIP.
Stock surges 4.13% on the BSE, trading at ₹879.05.
- May 29, 2024 12:46
Stock Market Live Today: Crown Lifters places order for new crawler cranes; stock trades at ₹231.35 on NSE, up 1.98%
Crown Lifters Ltd has placed order for brand new crawler cranes, 260 MT x 2 nos each and 100 MT x 2 nos each.
Stock trades at ₹231.35 on the NSE, up 1.98%.
- May 29, 2024 12:45
Stock Market Live Today: RIL trades at ₹2,891 on NSEd Down 0.73% after signing oil deal with Russia’s Rosneft
Reliance Industries stock trades at ₹2,891 on the NSE, down by 0.73%. Company had signed a one-year deal with Russia’s Rosneft to buy at least 3 million barrels of oil a month in roubles.
- May 29, 2024 12:39
Commodities Market Today: Copper: Uptrend resumes
Copper prices have recovered this week after a sharp fall in the past week. The copper futures contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) tumbled from a high of ₹945.90 per kg last week to a low of ₹880 before recovering to trade at ₹907.
- May 29, 2024 12:23
Stock Market Live Today: Wockhardt posts net loss of ₹177 crore in Q4; antibiotic products make progress
Drugmaker Wockhardt Limited posted a reduced net loss at ₹177 crore for the three month period ended March 31, 2024, from a net loss of ₹237 crore in the same period last year.
In the current reporting period, the company recognized an impairment loss of ₹79 crore on assets held for sale, besides incurring a loss of ₹42 crore on the sale of property, plant, and equipment attributable to the restructuring of the company’s United States operations, it said.
- May 29, 2024 12:22
Stock market Live Today: Weak demand may hit Tata Steel bottomline in Q4
Tata Steel is expected to post a 20 per cent year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,354 crore for the fourth quarter of FY24 due to weak demand and lower realisations.
The steelmaker’s quarterly margin may fall to 10.67 per cent as against 11.46 per cent a year ago, according to analysts report.
Tata group’s quarterly revenue may be lower at Rs 61,096 crore against Rs 62,962 crore logged in for the same period last year.
Its EBITDA per tonne is expected to contract to Rs 15,322 for the March quarter from Rs 16,160 a year ago, according to the reports.
- May 29, 2024 12:19
Nifty Today: Major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE
EID Parry (6.24%), STEL (2.63%), Hindalco (2.52%), JSW Infra (2.02%), Brigade Enterprises (1.73%)
- May 29, 2024 12:08
Stock Market Live Today: Intellect Design Arena launches AI platforms iCPX and iAPX; stock trades at ₹895.45, down 0.08%
Intellect Design Arena Ltd has announced the launch of two cutting-edge AI-powered platforms: iCPX (Corporate Procurement eXchange) and iAPX (Accounts Payable eXchange) using eMACH.ai.
Intellect Design Arena stock trades at ₹895.45 on the NSE, down by 0.08%.
- May 29, 2024 12:07
Nifty Today: Top gainers, losers at noon trade
Top gainers on the NSE at 12 noon:
Hindalco (2.34%), Adani Enterprises (1.20%), Sun Pharma (1.14%), Nestle India (1.09%), Power Grid (0.98%)
Top losers:
SBI Life (-2.78%), ICICI Bank (-2.08%), HDFC Life (-1.79%), Ultratech Cement (-1.76%), Bajaj Finserv (-1.67%)
- May 29, 2024 12:07
Sensex Today: Advance-decline ratio at noon trade
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on May 29, 2024, were 1,614 against 1,997 stocks that declined; 144 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,755. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 121, and those that hit a 52-week low was 37.
In addition, 191 stocks traded in upper circuit, while 239 hit the lower circuit.
- May 29, 2024 12:06
Nifty Today: Top Nifty pharma stock gainers
Top gainers of nifty pharma stocks: Gland Pharma (2.74%), IPCA Lab (2.14%), Glenmark (1.62%), Abbott India (1.34%)
- May 29, 2024 12:06
Stock Market Live Today: Vikas Lifecare submits term sheet to acquire 100% equity of Ebix Inc. as part of consortium
Vikas Lifecare Limited announced that VLL has submitted a term sheet to independent directors of Ebix, Inc. to acquire 100% of the equity of Ebix as a member of the consortium led by Eraaya Lifespaces Limited.
- May 29, 2024 12:04
Stock Market Live Today: Brigade Enterprises stock rises by 1.65% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,245.50 after Q4 financial results.
- May 29, 2024 11:49
Stock Market Live Today: Power Mech Projects secures ₹563.23 crore order from BHEL; stock rises 2.17%
Power Mech Projects has been awarded a order valued at ₹563.23 Crore from BHEL - Power Sector Southern Region for Civil, Structural, and Architectural works of Turbine Island package of 2 x 700 MWe, PHWR, Kaiga Atomic Power Project (Units 5 and 6) in Uttar Kannada Dt., Karnataka.
Power Mech Projects stock rises 2.17% on the NSE, trading at ₹4,809.95.
- May 29, 2024 11:38
Stock Market Live Today: BSNL, MTNL asset monetisation gets boost as FinMin forwards Communication Ministry’s call
Non core asset sale exercise has commenced with the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) inviting bids for sale of six assets of state run telecom firms Bharat Sanchari Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) through its new asset monetisation portal. The Reserve price pegged for these assets stood at about ₹ 970 crore.
“Non core asset monetisation commences with the first set of six properties of BSNL/MTNL bid out on the MSTC portal”, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.
- May 29, 2024 11:25
Stock Market Live Today: Blue Dart expands EV Fleet; stock rises 2.05% on the NSE, trading at ₹7,344.20
- May 29, 2024 11:25
Stock Market Live Today: BSE Sensex drops by 600 pts or 0.80% to trade at 74,570.45 as of 11.17 am.
- May 29, 2024 11:24
Stock Market Live Today: Tiger Logistics unveils FreightJar 2.0 for enhanced import shipment management; stock up 1.34%
Tiger Logistics (India) announced the launch of FreightJar 2.0, an upgrade to its proprietary freight booking and management platform that will enable businesses to handle their import shipments, including FCL (Full Container Load), LCL (Less than Container Load), and Air Freight, with enhanced ease and efficiency.
Tiger Logistics stock trades at ₹42.50 on the BSE, up 1.34%.
- May 29, 2024 11:10
Stock in Focus: Indo-National launches ‘Nippo Swooper’ in household insecticide segment; stock dips 0.21%
Indo-National has launched a new Product “Nippo Swooper” under the Household Insecticide category.
Stock trades at ₹617.05 on the NSE, down by 0.21%.
- May 29, 2024 11:06
Stock Market Live Today: Bank Nifty prediction today — May 29, 2024: Bearish. Go short
Bank Nifty index has declined sharply today and is currently trading at 48,646, down about 1.1 per cent. The advance-decline ratio is at 4:8. This is negative.
The index has declined below a key support level of 48,800. So long as the index stays below 48,800 the outlook will be negative.
- May 29, 2024 11:03
Sensex Today: Top gainers, loses at 11 a.m.
Top gainers on the BSE at 11 am:
Campus (16.11%), Grindwell Norton (7.32%), Paras (6.90%), Kirloskar Ferrous (5.52%), Great Eastern Shipping (5.34%)
Top losers:
Mtar Tech (-8.83%), Hindware (-6.81%), Inox Wind (-6.33%), PNB Housing (-6.26%), Schneider (-5%)
- May 29, 2024 10:54
Stock Market Today: Zuari Industries’ stock falls 2.7% after posting decline in Q4 net profit
Zuari Industries reported its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2024 at ₹61.34 crore as against ₹118 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The board has recommended final dividend of ₹1 per equity share for FY 2023-24.
Stock declines by 2.70% on the NSE, trading at ₹300.55
- May 29, 2024 10:45
Stock Market Live Udpates: Marico receives demand order levying ₹50,000 penalty
Marico has received demand order under Section 125 of the CGST Act, 2017 and TNGST Act, 2017 levying penalty of ₹50,000, on account of ‘mismatch in address pin-code’ mentioned in Invoice vis-à-vis GST registration certificate.
Stock trades at ₹612.40 on the NSE, up 0.71%
- May 29, 2024 10:42
Share Market Live Updates: Sensex and Nifty open weak; FIIs and DIIs remain net buyers
Indian Indices opened lower during today’s session.
BSE Sensex was down 0.37 per cent or 280.44 points to 74,890, while the NSE Nifty was at 22,801 down by 0.38 per cent or 87 points. A total of 3,186 stocks were actively traded, 1,619 advanced, while 1,454 declined and 113 stocks remained unchanged where 73 stocks hit a 52 week high and 32 stocks hit a 52 week low at 10 am on the BSE.
- May 29, 2024 10:39
Stock Market Today: Schneider Electric Infra falls 5% after receiving show cause notice
Schneider Electric Infrastructure has received a show cause notice from the Office of Assistant Commissioner State Tax, Begumpet-II Circle, Hyderabad, relating to the financial year 2019-20 in which quantification of Tax, Interest & Penalty is determined, totaling ₹4,58,456.
Schneider Electric trades in the lower circuit at ₹746.70 on the NSE, down by 5%.
- May 29, 2024 10:32
Sensex Today: Slumps over 500 pts
Sensex slumped over 500 pts. It is currently trading at 74,648.99, down by 521.46 pts or 0.69%.
- May 29, 2024 10:27
Nifty Prediction Today – May 29, 2024: Bearish. But wait for a rise to go short
Nifty 50 is under pressure. The index opened with a wide gap-down at 22,762.75. It then bounced to an intraday high of 22,825.50 and then came down slightly from there. Nifty is currently trading at 22,801, down 0.38 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is currently at 16:34. This indicates weakness in the index.
- May 29, 2024 10:27
Crude oil today: Geopolitical concerns over West Asia boost crude oil prices
Crude oil futures traded higher following the geopolitical concerns over the developments in West Asia.
At 9.52 am on Wednesday, August Brent oil futures were at $84.19, up by 0.30 per cent, and July crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $80.14 up by 0.39 per cent.
June crude oil futures were trading at ₹6,677 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during initial trading on Wednesday morning against the previous close of ₹6,637, up by 0.60 per cent, and July futures were trading at ₹6,663 against the previous close of ₹6,624, up by 0.59 per cent.
- May 29, 2024 10:22
Stock Market Live Today: Man Industries gets new orders of ₹490 crore; Stock trades at ₹341 on the NSE, down by 1.07%.
- May 29, 2024 10:15
Nifty Today: Bank Nifty top losers
Top losers of nifty bank stocks: IndusInd (-1.22%), HDFC Bank (-1.20%), Axis Bank (-1.19%), ICICI Bank (-1.18%)
- May 29, 2024 10:12
Stock Market Live Today: Suzlon secures a new order from Aditya Birla Group
Suzlon Group has secured a new order for the development of 551.25 MW wind power project for the Aditya Birla Group.
Suzlon will install 175 wind-turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each at sites in the Barmer district in Rajasthan and Bhuj district in Gujarat.
Suzlon Energy trades at ₹45.05 on the NSE, up 2.50%.
- May 29, 2024 10:10
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: TIL Ltd. | CMP Rs. 259 | M Cap Rs. 1273 Cr | 52 W H/L 591/103
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result continue to remain weak
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 31.4 Cr (160.6% QoQ, 98.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 12.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 15.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. -28.2 Cr (54.3% QoQ, 108.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. -18.3 Cr, YoY Rs. -13.5 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at -89.7% vs QoQ -151.4%, YoY -85.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 34.8 Cr vs QoQ Rs. -35.2 Cr, YoY Rs. -24.8 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 7.1
Stock is trading at P/E of -26.2x TTM EPS
- May 29, 2024 10:10
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd. | CMP Rs. 181 | M Cap Rs. 3862 Cr | 52 W H/L 235/168
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 155.7 Cr (-2% QoQ, 8.1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 158.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 144.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 53.6 Cr (-4.1% QoQ, 20.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 55.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 44.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 34.4% vs QoQ 35.2%, YoY 31%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 18.4 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 27.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 10.6 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 0.9
Stock is trading at P/E of 56x TTM EPS
- May 29, 2024 10:10
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1246 | M Cap Rs. 22805 Cr | 52 W H/L 1277/597
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result inline with expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2796.7 Cr (-2.9% QoQ, 15.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 2852.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2881.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 2429.2 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 407.7 Cr (-0.5% QoQ, 20.9% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 405.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 409.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 337.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 14.6% vs expectation of 14.2%, QoQ 14.2%, YoY 13.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 228 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 228.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 239.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 185.6 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 12.5
Stock is trading at P/E of 21.6x FY25E EPS
- May 29, 2024 10:09
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Mirza International Ltd. | CMP Rs. 44 | M Cap Rs. 609 Cr | 52 W H/L 69/42
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is declining
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 152.4 Cr (7.6% QoQ, -0.6% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 141.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 153.3 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 12 Cr (-22% QoQ, 84.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 15.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 6.5 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 7.9% vs QoQ 10.9%, YoY 4.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 1.2 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 4.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 2.3 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 0.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 50.6x TTM EPS
- May 29, 2024 10:09
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Capacit’e Infraprojects Ltd. | CMP Rs. 322 | M Cap Rs. 2722 Cr | 52 W H/L 324/128
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is ahead of expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 587.6 Cr (33.1% QoQ, 33.9% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 581.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 441.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 438.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 106.9 Cr (24.9% QoQ, 28.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 92.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 85.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 83.5 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 18.2% vs expectation of 15.9%, QoQ 19.4%, YoY 19%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 50.5 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 31.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 25.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 21 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 6
Stock is trading at P/E of 23.9x TTM EPS
- May 29, 2024 10:09
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Timex Group India Ltd. | CMP Rs. 134 | M Cap Rs. 1354 Cr | 52 W H/L 203/127
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 92.1 Cr (-2.3% QoQ, 10.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 94.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 83.3 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 9.7 Cr (-1464.8% QoQ, 28.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. -0.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 7.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 10.5% vs QoQ -0.8%, YoY 9.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 7.1 Cr vs QoQ Rs. -1.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 22.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 0.7
Stock is trading at P/E of 65x TTM EPS
- May 29, 2024 10:08
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations:Linde India Ltd. | CMP Rs. 8367 | M Cap Rs. 71359 Cr | 52 W H/L 8485/3804
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 630.1 Cr (-10.8% QoQ, 0% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 706.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 630.2 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 178.5 Cr (-4.1% QoQ, -3.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 186.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 185.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 28.3% vs QoQ 26.4%, YoY 29.5%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 105.4 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 120.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 99.3 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 12.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 164.4x TTM EPS
- May 29, 2024 10:08
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. | CMP Rs. 286 | M Cap Rs. 29028 Cr | 52 W H/L 298/193
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result inline with expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2852.5 Cr (-18.9% QoQ, 7.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 3353.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 3516.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 2651.3 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 341.7 Cr (-39.9% QoQ, 51.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 330.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 568.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 225.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 12% vs expectation of 9.8%, QoQ 16.2%, YoY 8.5%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. -99.3 Cr vs expectation of Rs. -99.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 45 Cr, YoY Rs. -128.1 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. -1
Stock is trading at P/E of -77.7x FY25E EPS
- May 29, 2024 10:08
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1067 | M Cap Rs. 11479 Cr | 52 W H/L 1068/343
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 439.6 Cr (34.6% QoQ, 40.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 326.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 313 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 54.4 Cr (-3.4% QoQ, 1645.4% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 56.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 3.1 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 12.4% vs QoQ 17.3%, YoY 1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 77.5 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 91.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 56.8 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 7.2
Stock is trading at P/E of 40.5x FY25E EPS
- May 29, 2024 10:07
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: PTC Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs. 7840 | M Cap Rs. 11321 Cr | 52 W H/L 9540/2234
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 72.4 Cr (30.6% QoQ, 16.4% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 55.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 62.2 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 21.9 Cr (42.4% QoQ, 18.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 15.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 18.5 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 30.2% vs QoQ 27.7%, YoY 29.7%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 14.7 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 8.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 9.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 10.2
Stock is trading at P/E of 268.2x TTM EPS
- May 29, 2024 10:07
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1083 | M Cap Rs. 86616 Cr | 52 W H/L 1148/604
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is broadly inline with expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1154.8 Cr (3.3% QoQ, 19.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1127 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1118.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 965 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 362.4 Cr (-8% QoQ, 11.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 373.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 394 Cr, YoY Rs. 324.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 31.4% vs expectation of 33.2%, QoQ 35.2%, YoY 33.6%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 276.3 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 300.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 314.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 253 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3.5
Stock is trading at P/E of 65.1x FY25E EPS
- May 29, 2024 10:07
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd. | CMP Rs. 88 | M Cap Rs. 3990 Cr | 52 W H/L 106/51
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 333.1 Cr (16.9% QoQ, 1.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 285 Cr, YoY Rs. 327.2 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 39.3 Cr (-28% QoQ, 30.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 54.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 30 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 11.8% vs QoQ 19.1%, YoY 9.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 29.2 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 42.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 22.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 0.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 27.3x TTM EPS
- May 29, 2024 10:06
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. | CMP Rs. 379 | M Cap Rs. 18947 Cr | 52 W H/L 558/257
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 973.6 Cr (2% QoQ, 20.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 954.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 806.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 159.3 Cr (5% QoQ, 28.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 151.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 124 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 16.4% vs QoQ 15.9%, YoY 15.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 19.9 Cr vs QoQ Rs. -125.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 37.5 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 0.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 24.3x FY25E EPS
- May 29, 2024 10:06
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Insecticides (India) Ltd. | CMP Rs. 569 | M Cap Rs. 1683 Cr | 52 W H/L 718/410
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has declined
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 272.5 Cr (-23.9% QoQ, -9.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 357.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 301.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 9 Cr (-65.6% QoQ, -131.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 26 Cr, YoY Rs. -28.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 3.3% vs QoQ 7.3%, YoY -9.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 7.8 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 12.3 Cr, YoY Rs. -29.3 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 11.7x FY25E EPS
- May 29, 2024 10:06
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: India Glycols Ltd. | CMP Rs. 805 | M Cap Rs. 2491 Cr | 52 W H/L 979/593
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 926.1 Cr (2.4% QoQ, 49.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 904.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 619.3 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 104.6 Cr (2.3% QoQ, 8.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 102.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 96 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 11.3% vs QoQ 11.3%, YoY 15.5%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 42.2 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 41.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 40.3 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 13.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 14.4x TTM EPS
- May 29, 2024 10:06
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: NBCC (India) Ltd. | CMP Rs. 139 | M Cap Rs. 24984 Cr | 52 W H/L 177/38
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 3031.9 Cr (58% QoQ, 36.1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1918.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 2227.4 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 165.9 Cr (62.2% QoQ, 84% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 102.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 90.2 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 5.5% vs QoQ 5.3%, YoY 4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 197.9 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 116.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 101.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 47.3x TTM EPS
- May 29, 2024 10:05
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: MTAR Technologies Ltd. | CMP Rs. 2062 | M Cap Rs. 6342 Cr | 52 W H/L 2920/1660
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result below expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 143 Cr (20.8% QoQ, -27.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 162.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 118.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 196.4 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 18.2 Cr (-23.6% QoQ, -62.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 40.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 23.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 49.1 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 12.7% vs expectation of 24.8%, QoQ 20.2%, YoY 25%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 5 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 21.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 10.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 31.1 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 103x TTMEPS
- May 29, 2024 10:05
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: ITD Cementation India Ltd. | CMP Rs. 403 | M Cap Rs. 6927 Cr | 52 W H/L 403.25/122
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is marginally above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2257.7 Cr (11.9% QoQ, 38.4% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 2104.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2017.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 1631.4 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 220.5 Cr (7.7% QoQ, 50.4% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 213.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 204.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 146.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 9.8% vs expectation of 10.2%, QoQ 10.2%, YoY 9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 89.5 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 81.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 78.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 37.8 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 5.2
Stock is trading at P/E of 17.9x FY25E EPS
- May 29, 2024 10:04
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Wockhardt Ltd. | CMP Rs. 558 | M Cap Rs. 8559 Cr | 52 W H/L 630/167
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result declining
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 700 Cr (-0.1% QoQ, 3.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 701 Cr, YoY Rs. 678 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 20 Cr (-66.1% QoQ, 33.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 59 Cr, YoY Rs. 15 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 2.9% vs QoQ 8.4%, YoY 2.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. -46 Cr vs QoQ Rs. -83 Cr, YoY Rs. -112 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. -3
Stock is trading at P/E of -26.3x TTM EPS
- May 29, 2024 10:04
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations:Saurashtra Cement Ltd. | CMP Rs. 118 | M Cap Rs. 1309 Cr | 52 W H/L 117.95/0
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 497.5 Cr (11.4% QoQ, 5.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 446.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 471.4 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 45 Cr (4.3% QoQ, 50.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 43.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 29.8 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 9% vs QoQ 9.7%, YoY 6.3%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 31.1 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 28 Cr, YoY Rs. 14.3 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.8
Stock is trading at EV/EBITDA of 9.5x TTM EBITDA
- May 29, 2024 10:04
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Medplus Health Services Ltd. | CMP Rs. 703 | M Cap Rs. 8409 Cr | 52 W H/L 978/598
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is ahead of expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1490.5 Cr (3.4% QoQ, 19% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1489.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1441.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 1253 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 105.9 Cr (15.3% QoQ, 29.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 83.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 91.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 81.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 7.1% vs expectation of 5.6%, QoQ 6.4%, YoY 6.5%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 33.4 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 18.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 13.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 26.6 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.8
Stock is trading at P/E of 73.9x FY25E EPS
- May 29, 2024 10:03
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Supriya Lifescience Ltd. | CMP Rs. 363 | M Cap Rs. 2922 Cr | 52 W H/L 424/214
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 158.2 Cr (12.9% QoQ, 11.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 140.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 142.3 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 55.5 Cr (33.8% QoQ, 0.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 41.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 55 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 35.1% vs QoQ 29.6%, YoY 38.7%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 36.9 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 29.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 38.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 4.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 24.5x TTM EPS
- May 29, 2024 10:03
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Engineers India Ltd. | CMP Rs. 263 | M Cap Rs. 14768 Cr | 52 W H/L 290/105
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 805.1 Cr (-7.2% QoQ, -8.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 867.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 880.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 77.5 Cr (54.7% QoQ, -12.1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 50.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 88.2 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 9.6% vs QoQ 5.8%, YoY 10%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 115.5 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 63.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 190.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 28.5x FY25E EPS
- May 29, 2024 10:03
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Hindware Home Innovation Ltd. | CMP Rs. 427 | M Cap Rs. 3085 Cr | 52 W H/L 664/315
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is below expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 773.7 Cr (11.7% QoQ, 0.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 742.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 692.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 767.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 56 Cr (10.5% QoQ, -32.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 67.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 50.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 82.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 7.2% vs expectation of 9.1%, QoQ 7.3%, YoY 10.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 2.1 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 16.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 4.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 22.3 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 0.3
Stock is trading at P/E of 21.5x FY25E EPS
- May 29, 2024 10:02
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. | CMP Rs. 670 | M Cap Rs. 9852 Cr | 52 W H/L 815/532
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2110 Cr (1.1% QoQ, -7.1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 2088 Cr, YoY Rs. 2271 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 145 Cr (72.6% QoQ, -60.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 84 Cr, YoY Rs. 369 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 6.9% vs QoQ 4%, YoY 16.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 130 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 97 Cr, YoY Rs. 336 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 8.8
Stock is trading at P/E of 19.8x TTM EPS
- May 29, 2024 10:02
Stock Market Live Today: BSE Sensex falls by 338.22 pts or 0.45% to trade at 74,832.23 as of 9.50 am; Nifty 50 declines by 107.30 pts or 0.47% at 22,780.85
- May 29, 2024 10:01
Stock Market Live Today: HAVELLS: Subsidiary in JV pact with Krut LED to sell lighting products in US
- May 29, 2024 10:01
Stock Market Live Today: REC LTD: Board to meet on 31st May to consider fundraising through private placement
- May 29, 2024 10:01
ITI LTD: Q4 Revenue: 601 Stock Market Live Today: Cr vs Previous: 775 Cr, Net Loss 239 Cr vs Previous: 72.89 Cr loss
- May 29, 2024 10:01
Stock Market Live Today: ENGINEERS INDIA: Q4 Net Profit falls 42.7% YoY, Sales down 8.8%, To pay 1 Rs/share final dividend.
- May 29, 2024 10:00
Stock Market Live Today: PNC INFRA: Gets bonus from state road body for early project completion
- May 29, 2024 09:59
Stock Market Live Today: NALCO: Denies news report of 6 Rs per share final dividend
- May 29, 2024 09:59
Stock Market Live Today: HAPPIEST MINDS: Completes acquisition of PureSoftware Technologies
- May 29, 2024 09:49
Stock Market Live Today: HDFC Bank to stop SMS alerts for UPI transactions up to ₹100
Starting June 25, HDFC Bank will stop sending SMS alerts for UPI transactions up to ₹100. Now SMS notifications will be pushed only for transactions above ₹100 (for money sent/paid) and above ₹500 (for money received). The lender informed its customers through emails that they would continue to receive email alerts for all UPI transactions.
Customers are asked to ensure that their mail is up-to-date to receive all notifications. The lender however did not reveal the reason behind not sending SMS for transactions below ₹100. Payments through digital means in India are hitting fresh highs, as its citizens are increasingly adopting the emerging modes of transacting on the internet.
- May 29, 2024 09:49
Stock in Focus: IRCTC stock falls 4.80% despite 2% rise in Q4 net profit
IRCTC stock trades at ₹1,031.10 on the NSE, down by 4.80% after the company reported 2% rise in consolidated net profit for March 31, 2024, at ₹285 crore. Net profit in the year-ago period was ₹279 crore.
- May 29, 2024 09:47
Geojit’s Anand James: Market sees range-bound swings, limited downside expected
Anand James, Chief Market Strategist,Geojit Financial Services.
Though the day ended on a weak note, swings were seen on both sides yesterday, consistent with the range bound stance taken. We still do not see a vertical collapse happening this week, but downside range could continue to be breached, without gaining momentum, as buying interest is still present. For now, our downside expectation is limited to 22760, while short covering prospects rest on the ability of this region to hold, or on direct rise above 22940.
- May 29, 2024 09:42
Stock Market Live Today:: IMF Upgrades China’s 2024, 2025 GDP Growth Forecasts
* The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised China’s 2024 and 2025 GDP growth forecasts after a “strong” Q1.
* The IMF expects China’s economy to grow 5% this year, up from a 4.6% expansion in Q1.
* The IMF warns that China’s growth will slow to 3.3% by 2029 due to an ageing population and slower productivity expansion.
* The upgrades were driven by strong Q1 GDP data and recent policy measures.
* China’s economy grew at a faster than expected pace in Q1, above the forecast for a 4.6% gain.
* Domestic consumption remains soft due to fragile confidence amid a protracted property sector crisis.
* The IMF welcomes steps to stabilize China’s property sector and supports steering the sector towards a more sustainable path
- May 29, 2024 09:41
Stock in Focus: Ramky Infrastructure shares up 1.32% ahead of Q4 and FY24 results
Ahead of the release of Q4 and FY24 numbers today, shares of Ramky Infrastructure gained 1. 32 percent on the BSE and are trading at 496.75
- May 29, 2024 09:40
Stock Market Live Today: AdaniConneX completes acquisition of Terravista Developers; Adani Enterprises stock up 0.33%
AdaniConneX Private Limited (ACX), a joint venture of the Company has completed the acquisition of 100% stake of Terravista Developers Private Limited (TDPL) from Adani Infrastructure Developers Private Limited (AIDPL).
Adani Enterprises stock inches up 0.33% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,254.75.
- May 29, 2024 09:39
Stock Market Live Today: Capacit’e Infraprojects board has approved appointment of Asutosh Katyal as Chief Technical Officer.
- May 29, 2024 09:39
Stock Market Live Updates: Tech Mahindra faces penalty order from Tax Commissioner’s Office; stock trades weak
Tech Mahindra Ltd has received an order from the Joint Commissioner, Office of Commissioner of Central Tax, Central Excise & Service Tax. (Medchal Commissionerate), State/UT: Hyderabad, Telangana imposing an additional penalty u/s 73(9) of CGST Act, 2017 amounting to ₹20,000.
Stock trades at ₹1,302.30 on the NSE, down by 0.97%.
- May 29, 2024 09:37
Stock Market Live Today: NOXGFL Group concludes ₹900 crore equity share sale of Inox Wind
NOXGFL Group has announced the conclusion of equity share sale of Inox Wind Limited by its promoter Inox Wind Energy Limited, raising ₹900 crore.
Inox Wind Energy stock declines by 1.89% on the NSE, trading at ₹7,128.30. Inox Wind falls by 5.96% to trade at ₹138.95.
- May 29, 2024 09:36
Nifty Today: Top gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Top gainers on the NSE at 9.30 am:
Hindalco (1.13%), Bharti Airtel (1.05%), Tata Steel (0.60%), Divi’s Lab (0.55%), Coal India (0.50%)
Top losers:
SBI Life (-1.64%), M&M (-1.28%), HDFC Life (-1.23%), IndusInd (-1.10%), HDFC Bank (-0.96%)
- May 29, 2024 09:31
Stock Market Live Today: Paytm says it is not in talks to sell stake; calls report speculative
Paytm said on Wednesday that it was not in talks to sell a stake, contrary to what a media report had said earlier in the day.
Gautam Adani, Indian billionaire and chairman of ports-to-power conglomerate Adani Group, is in talks with Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma to acquire a stake, the Times of India had reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
“We hereby clarify that the abovementioned news item is speculative and the company is not engaged in any discussions in this regard,” Paytm said.
Paytm stock trades in upper circuit at ₹359.45 on the NSE, higher by 4.99%.
- May 29, 2024 09:24
Stock Market Live Today: Q4 Result on 29th May
EMS ltd
Chavda infra
Redtape ltd
Rishabh instrument
CFF fluid
Quicktouch technologies
Droneacharya aerial
AVG logistics
Uma export
Marine electrical
ICE make refrigeration
Mazagon dock
Vikas lifecare
Solara active pharma
Goyal Aluminium
Lemon tree hotel
Astron paper
KIOCL Ltd
NINtec system
Alkem lab
AGI infra
Veto switchgear
Rudra global
Mangalam seeds
SAL automotive
Shivalik rasayan
POCL enterprises
KMC speciality
Bata india
RPP infra
RTS power
Aries agro
Renuka Sugar
Websol energy
Vikram thermo
Rana sugar
Lambodhara textile
Jyoti structure
Ion exchange
Genus power
AVT natural
Bajaj steel
Nahar spinning
The hi tech gear
Ashapura minechem
Ahluwalia contract
Shraddha prime
SJVN ltd
Banco product
Tata steel
KNR construction
ADC india
GMR airports
Sreeleathers
Waterbase
Vidhi speciality
Heubach colorant
Cummins india
Deepak spinners
Emami
Munjal showa
Orient paper
Bharat gear
Globus spirit
RHI magnesita
NOCIL
SMS pharma
Technocraft ind
- May 29, 2024 09:20
Stock Market Live Today: OPENING BELL: Sensex, Nifty open subdued amid global market weakness
Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened on a subdued note on Wednesday, following weakness in global markets as investors await U.S. inflation data due this week for insights on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.
The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 270.59 points to 74,899.87 in early trade. The NSE Nifty fell 82.05 points to 22,806.10. Recent U.S. data has kept traders uncertain about the strength of the economy and persistent inflationary pressures, clouding the outlook for the Fed’s policy path.
Asian markets were trading lower, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan falling 0.89%.
“Global markets are consolidating ahead of U.S. GDP data and core PCE data, releasing on May 30, which will be a crucial indicator for the U.S. Fed’s interest rate decision,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
“Expect Nifty to remain sideways to marginally positive on the back of reduced FII selling, predictions of an above-normal monsoon, and the last leg of Q4 results,” Khemka added.
Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday in another volatile session, with nervousness surrounding the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections next week. Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, offloading shares worth Rs 65.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought Rs 3,232 crore in stocks.
- May 29, 2024 09:00
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Kotak Inst Eqt on Oil India
Downgrade to Sell, TP Rs 500
4Q EBITDA (8% qoq/yoy) 2% ahead of est.
For FY24, key +ve was oil production rising 6% yoy
With a sharp run up (OIL up 2.5X yoy), believe production upside is priced in
- May 29, 2024 09:00
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: CLSA on Dish TV
Downgrade to U-P, TP cut to Rs 17 from Rs 24
FY24 rev fell 18% YoY to Rs18.6bn, 5% below est.
Co turned debt free in FY24 from a peak of Rs31.5bn in FY18
Cut FY25/26CL rev & Ebitda by 3-10%
Challenge is low promoter ownership in aftermath of pledging crisis
- May 29, 2024 09:00
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Jefferies on Concord Bio
Hold Call, Target Rs 1,410
Q4 In-line With Formulations Division Driving Growth
API Sales In FY24 Was Impacted Due To A Few Customers Shifting Their Bases
API Sale Is Expected To Pick-up In FY25
Injectable Facility Commissioning Has Been Delayed By Couple Of Quarter
Injectable Facility Will Be Online In Q3FY25 & Could Impact Margin In The Year
FY24 Saw 2 New API Launches And Mgmt Expect Similar Run Rate In Coming Years
- May 29, 2024 08:59
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: MS on AB Fashion
Underweight Call, Target Rs 200
Q4 Earnings Ahead Of Estimates, On Better-than-expected EBITDA Margin
In Weak Demand Environment, Management Focussed On Improving Profitability
Management Focussed On Rationalising Retail Network & Scaling New Businesses
Co Met Its Stated FY24 Net Debt Target
- May 29, 2024 08:59
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: CLSA on Hindalco
Buy Call, Target Rs 770
Novelis Announced The Price Band For Its IPO Of 45 m Shares $18-21/Share
Price Band Implies Novelis’ Mkt Cap Of $10.8-12.6 Bn & Proceeds Of $810-945 m For Hindalco
The Market Cap & Proceeds For Hindalco Indicates A Valuation Of 7.7x–8.6x For Novelis
We Value Novelis At 6.5x FY26 EV/EBITDA In Hindalco’s SOTP
Key Debates Around The Deal Are Likely To Be On Valuation Of Hindalco’s Stake In Novelis
Key Debates Around The Deal Will Be Its SOTP & Use Of The Proceeds From IPO
- May 29, 2024 08:58
Stock Market Live Today: Integra Essentia announces Rs 3.25 per share rights issue
Integra Essentia Limited’s board meeting on May 28, 2024, approved a rights issue of up to 15,26,34,538 equity shares at a price of Rs. 3.25 per share, with a record date of June 1, 2024. The rights issue period is from June 11 to June 25, 2024. The company also confirmed arrangements with NSDL and CDSL for crediting rights entitlements in demat accounts and approved the letter of offer to be filed with NSE and BSE.
- May 29, 2024 08:46
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Houses Recommendations
MS on Trent: Maintain Equal weight on Company, raise target price at Rs 4817/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on Hindalco: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 770/Sh (Positive)
Investec on Hindalco: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 750/Sh (Positive)
Emkay on Oil India: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 800/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on Oil India: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 775/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Natco Pharma: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1200/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Suzlon: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 53/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Inox Wind: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 193/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Concord: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 1410/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on LIC: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1255/Sh (Neutral)
MOSL on LIC: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1270/Sh (Neutral)
GS on LIC: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 950/Sh (Neutral)
Elara on Sumitomo: Maintain Accumulate on Company, target price at Rs 472/Sh (Neutral)
MS on ABFRL: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 200/Sh (Neutral)
CLSA on Dish TV: Downgrade to Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 17/Sh (Negative)
- May 29, 2024 08:46
Commodities Market Today: Silver gains to $32.10
Silver prices rose as the favourable macroeconomic environment for precious metals boosted actual silver purchases for industrial purposes. Even while robust economic growth and stubborn inflationary pressures in the United States have pushed back expectations for the Fed’s monetary easing, markets still anticipate the Fed to cut rates multiple times this year. Combined with expected rate cuts by the ECB, BoE, and PBoC, lower opportunity costs to retain bullion and rising central bank interest in storing precious metals fueled silver’s over 40% jump in the second quarter. Meanwhile, demand for solar panels amid unpredictable global electricity costs has supported industrial demand for silver, as evidenced by solar shares trading at a year-to-date high.
- May 29, 2024 08:40
Commodities Market Today: Gold up at $2359.57
Gold steadied as investors remained cautious ahead of a major US PCE inflation report, looking for clues on the Fed’s policy stance. Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Kashkari argued that the Fed should wait until there is significant progress on inflation before decreasing interest rates. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders presently see a 64% chance of a rate drop by November. Gold imports to China through Hong Kong decreased 38% in April compared to the previous month, according to the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department. Net imports into the world’s largest gold consumer totaled 34.6 metric tonnes in April, down from 55.8 tonnes in March, according to data.
- May 29, 2024 08:00
Stock Market Live Today: Major US stocks result calendar 29.05.2024
Bank of Montreal (Pre market) (Sector- Finance)
Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Retail)
Viking Holdings Ltd (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Salesforce, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector-Technology)
Agilent Technologies, Inc (Post market) (Sector-Technology)
HP Inc. (Post market) (Sector-Technology)
Pure Storage, Inc. (Post market) (Sector-Technology)
Nutanix, Inc. (Post market) (Sector-Technology)
Okta, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
U-haul Holding Company (Post market) (Sector-Logistics)
UiPath, Inc. (Post market) (Sector-Technology)
The Descrates Systems Group, Inc (Post market) (Sector-Technology)
- May 29, 2024 07:59
Stock Market Live updates: CLSA: Election results and beyond - 90% of Modi stocks have outperformed versus 42% of other stocks
From the F&O universe of 183 liquid stocks, we identify 54 companies which are perceived as direct beneficiaries of PM Modi’s policies—half of these are PSUs. Remarkably, 90% of Modi stocks have beaten the Nifty in the election-focused rally over the past six months versus only 42% of the other companies outperforming. This may continue in the case of a strong election result. L&T, NTPC, NHPC, PFC, ONGC, IGL, MAHGL, Bharti Airtel, Indus Towers and Reliance are the preferred Modi stocks for CLSA analysts. However, this narrow election theme based rally may end in June-July and we see banks as the best risk-reward India growth play in 2H24.
- May 29, 2024 07:59
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks in News
Brigade: Net profit at Rs 210.0 cr vs Rs 63.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 1702 cr vs Rs 842 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Gensol Engineering: Net profit at Rs 46.5 cr vs Rs 11.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 363 cr vs Rs 144 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
NBCC: Net profit at Rs 141 cr vs Rs 114 cr, Revenue at Rs 4025 cr vs Rs 2813 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
India Glycols: Net profit at Rs 42.2 cr vs Rs 39.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 2039 cr vs Rs 1615.7 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Campus Activewar: Net profit at Rs 33 cr vs Rs 23 cr, Revenue at Rs 364 cr vs Rs 348 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Responsive: Net profit at Rs 46 cr vs Rs 22 cr, Revenue at Rs 288 cr vs Rs 237 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
WTI Cabs: Net profit at Rs 24 cr vs Rs 10 cr, Revenue at Rs 413 cr vs Rs 250 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Medplus: Net profit at Rs 34 cr vs Rs 27.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 1490 cr vs Rs 1252.0 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
JSW Holdings: Net profit at Rs 19.4 cr vs Rs 17.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 27 cr vs Rs 24.5 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Emami Paper: Net profit at Rs 27.2 cr vs loss Rs 11.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 484 cr vs Rs 550 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
SG Finserve: Net profit at Rs 24 cr vs Rs 14.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 59 cr vs Rs 27 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Fineotex Chemicals: Net profit at Rs 30 cr vs Rs 26 cr, Revenue at Rs 153 cr vs Rs 137 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
ABFRL: Net loss at Rs 266.0 cr vs Rs 195.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 3407 cr vs Rs 2880 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Silver Touch: Net profit at Rs 6.3 cr vs Rs 4.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 78 cr vs Rs 43 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Havells: Company incorporates joint venture with Krut LED in U.S. to market and sell lighting products and solutions (Positive)
Oil India: Company signs MoU with HPCL to collaborate on conventional and alternative energy portfolio (Positive)
PNC Infratech: Company gets bonus worth Rs 56.4 crore for early completion of EPC project (Positive)
Reliance Industries: Company has signed a one-year deal with Russia’s Rosneft to buy at least 3 million barrels of oil a month in roubles (Positive)
Adani Total Gas: ICRA upgrades long-term rating to AA, outlook stable and re-affirms short-term rating at A1+ (Positive)
Wipro: Company to transform, modernise IT operations of Close Brothers. (Positive)
Infosys: Company Collaborates With Commerzbank To Transform Its Trading Ecosystem. (Positive)
Hindalco: Novelis files to offer 45 m shares in the US IPO; sets price range at $18-21/share. (Positive)
Canara Bank: To consider fund raising plan for FY25 on May 31. (Positive)
Timken: Company intends to maintain controlling interest in Timken India and plans no further sale transactions. (Positive)
Symphony: Company expected to outperform with improving margins (Positive)
Spice Jet: Delhi HC grants time until June 17 to return 2 aircraft & engines along with technical records. (Positive)
NMDC: Company to act as distributor, stockist for NMDC Steel. (Positive)
Servotech Power: Company arm Incharz in pact with 3ECO to develop exclusive EV charging stations (Positive)
Intellect: Company launches Canada-ready EMACH AI cloud for banks and credit unions, enhancing payments, digital experiences, core banking and contextual (Positive)
Man Industries: Net profit at Rs 24 cr vs Rs 30 cr, Revenue at Rs 810.7 cr vs Rs 597.7 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Chaman Lal Setia: Net profit at Rs 23.0 cr vs Rs 38.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 385 cr vs Rs 363 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Ashiana: Net profit at Rs 17.0 cr vs Rs 28.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 290 cr vs Rs 184 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
IRCTC: Net profit at Rs 284.0 cr vs Rs 279.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 1155 cr vs Rs 965 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
RR Kabel: Net profit at Rs 79.0 cr vs Rs 65.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 1754 cr vs Rs 1517 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Jagran Prakashan: Net profit at Rs 6.0 cr vs Rs 23.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 510 cr vs Rs 459 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Kingfa: Net profit at Rs 33.6 cr vs Rs 36.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 404 cr vs Rs 365 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Epack: Net profit at Rs 28.0 cr vs Rs 33.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 526 cr vs Rs 639 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
GNFC: Net profit at Rs 127.0 cr vs Rs 95.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 2110 cr vs Rs 2088 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Supriya: Net profit at Rs 37.0 cr vs Rs 38.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 158 cr vs Rs 142 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
GIC RE: Net profit at Rs 2554.0 cr vs Rs 2609.0 cr, Gross Premium at Rs 8890 cr vs Rs 7582 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Wockhardt: Net loss at Rs 177.0 cr vs Rs 237.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 700 cr vs Rs 678 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
EPL: Net profit at Rs 15.0 cr vs Rs 85.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 1029 cr vs Rs 969 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Rites: Net profit at Rs 137.0 cr vs Rs 139.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 643 cr vs Rs 687 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Marathon: Net profit at Rs 40 cr vs Rs 16.0 cr, PBT at Rs 44 cr vs Rs 22 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Amara Raja Energy: Net profit at Rs 229.8 cr vs Rs 142 cr, Est 233.3. Revenue at Rs 2908 cr vs Rs 2433.2 cr, Est 2863 crore. (Neutral)
Power Grid: Company has successfully commissioned the project in Jamnagar (Neutral)
Inox Wind: Company promoters reduce stake in co via block deals (Neutral)
L&T: Adil Zainulbhai ceases to be Independent Director of Larsen & Toubro (Neutral)
IKIO Lighting: CFO Subhash Chand Agrawal resigns effective June 30 (Neutral)
Imagicaa world: Company’s board of directors approves fund-raising plan, aiming to raise up to Rs 600 crore via QIP. (Neutral)
PNB Housing: Block deal of 500 cr in PNB Housing, Block deal likely for 69.6 lac shares, Floor price for deal set at 717 per share. (Neutral)
M&M Financial: Company approves issuance of bond on private placement basis up to Rs 2,000 crore with green shoe option up to Rs 500 crore (Neutral)
ITI: Net loss at Rs 239.0 cr vs Rs 72.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 601 cr vs Rs 775 cr. (YoY) (Negative)
MTAR Tech: Net profit at Rs 5.0 cr vs Rs 31.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 143 cr vs Rs 196 cr. (YoY) (Negative)
Monte Carlo: Net loss at Rs 18 cr vs Profit Rs 20 cr, Revenue at Rs 207 cr vs Rs 237 cr. (YoY). (Negative)
Insecticides: Net profit at Rs 8.0 cr vs Rs 12.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 273 cr vs Rs 358 cr. (YoY) (Negative)
Ugar Sugar: Net Profit at Rs 17.4 cr vs Rs 65.3.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 404 cr vs Rs 647 cr. (YoY). (Negative)
Mirza: Net Profit at Rs 0.9 cr vs Rs 2.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 143 cr vs Rs 150 cr. (YoY). (Negative)
- May 29, 2024 07:58
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 29-May-2024
* ABFRL
* BIOCON
* HINDCOPPER
* IDEA
* PEL
- May 29, 2024 07:48
Stock Market Live Today: LIC’s health insurance foray to heighten competition, may trigger consolidation
Life Insurance Corporation of India’s foray into the health insurance segment is expected to heighten competition in the already crowded health insurance space and may even trigger some consolidation, according to industry players.
Health insurance has been the fastest-growing insurance segment on the back of a sharp rise in medical inflation and increased awareness about health coverage. However, this has led to a sharp rise of 25-50 per cent in Medicare premiums over the past 2-3 years.
- May 29, 2024 07:19
Buzzing Stocks: Stocks that will see action today: May 29, 2024
Reliance, Grasim, PNB Housing, Hindalco, Wockhardt, HDFC Life Insurance company, Oil India, City Union Bank, IKIO Lighting, Aarti Drugs, Concord Biotech, Concord Biotech, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
- May 29, 2024 07:17
Stock Market Live Today: Q4FY24 earning calendar 29.05.2024
Aadharhfc, Ahlucont, Alkemlab, Ashapurmin, Bataindia, Cumminsind, Dbrealty, Deepakfert, Donear, Emamiltd, Entero, Fdc, Genuspower, Gmrinfra, Hcg, Hindoilexp, Innovacap, Ionexchang, Ipcallab, Isgec, Jublpharma, Kiocl, Knrcon, Lemontree, Mazdock, Midhani, Munjalshow, Nocil, Ramky, Samhi, Samil, Sjvn, Solara, Tatasteel, Webelsolar, Zuariind
- May 29, 2024 07:16
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar – 29.05.2024
TENT EURO German Prelim CPI m/m (Expected: 0.2% versus Previous: 0.5%)
19:30 U.S. Richmond Manufacturing Index (Expected: -6 versus Previous: -7)
23:15 U.S. FOMC Member Williams Speaks
- May 29, 2024 07:16
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. | CMP Rs. 668 | M Cap Rs. 5054 Cr | 52 W H/L 715/253
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result inline with expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1425 Cr (16.9% QoQ, 25.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1356.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1218.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 1134.2 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 203.1 Cr (13.2% QoQ, 27.4% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 198.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 179.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 159.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 14.3% vs expectation of 14.6%, QoQ 14.7%, YoY 14.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 99.7 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 88 Cr, QoQ Rs. 82.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 73.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 13.2
Stock is trading at P/E of 13.4x FY25E EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:16
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: 3M India Ltd. | CMP Rs. 32800 | M Cap Rs. 36949 Cr | 52 W H/L 39876/22201
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1094.5 Cr (8.8% QoQ, 4.6% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1005.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 1046 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 214.4 Cr (20% QoQ, 10.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 178.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 194.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 19.6% vs QoQ 17.8%, YoY 18.6%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 172.9 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 135.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 135.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 153.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 63.3x TTM EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:15
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Shalby Ltd. | CMP Rs. 281 | M Cap Rs. 3038 Cr | 52 W H/L 340/135
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 244.2 Cr (13% QoQ, 22.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 216 Cr, YoY Rs. 199 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 38.9 Cr (-8.2% QoQ, 51.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 42.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 25.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 15.9% vs QoQ 19.6%, YoY 12.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 16.6 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 19.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 13.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1.5
Stock is trading at P/E of 25.3x FY25E EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:15
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Rites Ltd. | CMP Rs. 704 | M Cap Rs. 16917 Cr | 52 W H/L 826/365
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result broadly inline with expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 643.3 Cr (-5.8% QoQ, -6.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 715.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 682.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 686.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 176 Cr (4.2% QoQ, -8.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 175.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 168.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 191.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 27.4% vs expectation of 24.6%, QoQ 24.7%, YoY 27.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 136.7 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 126.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 120.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 132 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 5.7
Stock is trading at P/E of 26.5x FY25E EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:15
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Dreamfolks Services Ltd. | CMP Rs. 496 | M Cap Rs. 2630 Cr | 52 W H/L 847/421
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 281.1 Cr (-7.8% QoQ, 18.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 305.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 237.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 24.7 Cr (-9.7% QoQ, -26.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 27.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 33.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 8.8% vs QoQ 9%, YoY 14.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 18 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 20.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 25.3 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 38.1x TTM EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:14
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: SH Kelkar And Company Ltd. | CMP Rs. 196 | M Cap Rs. 2715 Cr | 52 W H/L 232/105
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 533.1 Cr (7.5% QoQ, 12.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 496 Cr, YoY Rs. 472.4 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 88 Cr (14.6% QoQ, 30.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 76.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 67.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 16.5% vs QoQ 15.5%, YoY 14.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 33.7 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 32.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 24.1 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 22.2x TTM EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:14
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. | CMP Rs. 178 | M Cap Rs. 7831 Cr | 52 W H/L 258/145
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2426.3 Cr (9.2% QoQ, 4.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 2221.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 2321.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 173.1 Cr (6.8% QoQ, 3.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 162.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 166.9 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 7.1% vs QoQ 7.3%, YoY 7.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 4.3 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 9.6 Cr, YoY Rs. -11.5 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 0.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 58.3x FY25E EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:14
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Natco Pharma Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1029 | M Cap Rs. 18430 Cr | 52 W H/L 1108/572
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1068.3 Cr (40.8% QoQ, 19% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 962.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 758.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 897.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 497.3 Cr (85.5% QoQ, 46.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 416 Cr, QoQ Rs. 268.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 339.1 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 46.6% vs expectation of 43.2%, QoQ 35.3%, YoY 37.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 386.3 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 317.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 212.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 275.8 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 21.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 12.5x FY25E EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:13
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Indo Count Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs. 362 | M Cap Rs. 7170 Cr | 52 W H/L 405/137
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1093.3 Cr (53.2% QoQ, 35.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 713.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 807.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 165.3 Cr (58.7% QoQ, 14.6% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 104.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 144.2 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 15.1% vs QoQ 14.6%, YoY 17.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 91.9 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 58.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 94.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 4.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 15.7x FY25E EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:13
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Borosil Renewables Ltd. | CMP Rs. 506 | M Cap Rs. 6605 Cr | 52 W H/L 669/391
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result declining
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 283.1 Cr (-14.2% QoQ, -8.4% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 330 Cr, YoY Rs. 309.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. -25.5 Cr (-226.1% QoQ, -174.4% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 20.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 34.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at -9% vs QoQ 6.1%, YoY 11.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. -53.3 Cr vs QoQ Rs. -15.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 10.1 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. -4.1
Stock is trading at P/E of -78.1x TTM EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:13
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. | CMP Rs. 441 | M Cap Rs. 22012 Cr | 52 W H/L 449/336
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result Ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 674.2 Cr (24.4% QoQ, 3.5% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 651.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 542 Cr, YoY Rs. 651.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 140.2 Cr (113% QoQ, 74% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 100.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 65.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 80.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 20.8% vs expectation of 15.5%, QoQ 12.1%, YoY 12.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 109.7 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 79.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 54.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 72.1 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.2
Stock is trading at P/E of 46.4x FY25E EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:13
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. | CMP Rs. 174 | M Cap Rs. 2169 Cr | 52 W H/L 242/141
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 657.2 Cr (171.5% QoQ, 44.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 242.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 455.7 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 104.9 Cr (208.7% QoQ, 63% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 34 Cr, YoY Rs. 64.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 16% vs QoQ 14%, YoY 14.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 67.1 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 17.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 39.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 5.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 17.8x TTM EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:12
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: NMDC Ltd. | CMP Rs. 263 | M Cap Rs. 77075 Cr | 52 W H/L 286/104
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Volume Came at 12.51mnt vs QoQ 11.42mnT YoY 12.46mnT
Result below Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 6475.3 Cr (19.7% QoQ, 10.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 6377 Cr, QoQ Rs. 5409.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 5851.4 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 2136.4 Cr (5.3% QoQ, -1.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 2480.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2029.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 2165.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 33% vs expectation of 38.9%, QoQ 37.5%, YoY 37%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 1492.1 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 1956.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1745 Cr, YoY Rs. 1040 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 5.1
Stock is trading at EV/EBITDA of 6.5x FY26 EBITDA
- May 29, 2024 07:12
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Elgi Equipments Ltd. | CMP Rs. 652 | M Cap Rs. 20651 Cr | 52 W H/L 715/429
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 865.9 Cr (5.4% QoQ, 3.6% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 821.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 835.7 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 125.2 Cr (-3.2% QoQ, -1.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 129.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 127.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 14.5% vs QoQ 15.7%, YoY 15.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 76.2 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 83.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 64.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 54.2x FY25E EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:11
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Career Point Ltd. | CMP Rs. 403 | M Cap Rs. 733 Cr | 52 W H/L 402.7/175
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 25.7 Cr (-3.2% QoQ, 3.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 26.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 24.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 15 Cr (-26.8% QoQ, -164.1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 20.5 Cr, YoY Rs. -23.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 58.4% vs QoQ 77.2%, YoY -94.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 14.3 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 15 Cr, YoY Rs. -16.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 7.8
Stock is trading at P/E of 12.8x TTM EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:11
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Automotive Axles Ltd. | CMP Rs. 2018 | M Cap Rs. 3050 Cr | 52 W H/L 2693/1742
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is declining
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 571.5 Cr (5.6% QoQ, -17.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 541.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 693 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 63.7 Cr (10.1% QoQ, -18% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 57.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 77.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 11.1% vs QoQ 10.7%, YoY 11.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 44.1 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 39.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 50.8 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 29.2
Stock is trading at P/E of 18.4x TTM EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:01
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. | CMP Rs. 403 | M Cap Rs. 12830 Cr | 52 W H/L 506/148
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 750.7 Cr (33% QoQ, -21.1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 564.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 951.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 205.3 Cr (69.4% QoQ, -48.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 121.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 400.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 27.4% vs QoQ 21.5%, YoY 42.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 207.1 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 116.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 452.3 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 6.5
Stock is trading at EV/EBITDA of 19.6x TTM EBITDA
- May 29, 2024 07:01
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: National Aluminium Company Ltd. | CMP Rs. 194 | M Cap Rs. 35677 Cr | 52 W H/L 194.25/79
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 3579.1 Cr (6.9% QoQ, -2.5% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 3705.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 3346.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 3670.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 1107.5 Cr (43.3% QoQ, 44.5% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 917.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 773.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 766.5 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 30.9% vs expectation of 24.8%, QoQ 23.1%, YoY 20.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 589 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 578.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 488.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 521.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3.2
Stock is trading at EV/EBITDA of 8.5x FY26E EBITDA
- May 29, 2024 06:58
Video: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 29th May, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is HDFC Asset Management Company. The upmove in the stock seems to be slowly gaining strength. On Tuesday the stock has risen and closed well above a key near-term resistance. That has opened the doors for the share price to go up further in the coming days.
- May 29, 2024 06:55
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: HDFC Asset Management Company (₹4,015.60): BUY
The upmove in HDFC Asset Management Company is slowly gaining strength. The stock has risen over 5 per cent so far this week and is looking strong. The rise on Tuesday has taken the share price well above the intermediate resistance level of ₹3,945.
- May 29, 2024 06:54
Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for May 29, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
