Transformers And Rectifiers (India) has received a work order from Power Grid Corporation of India for supply of 13 numbers of 110 MVAR, 765kV, 1-Phase Reactors, 2 numbers of 125 MVAR 420kV, 3-Phase Reactor, 6 numbers of 110 MVAR 765kV, 1-Phase Reactors, along with all fittings and accessories.

The order is valued at ₹219 crore. According to the company’s stock exchange filing, the work would be completed within 15 months.

The stock surged by 3.43 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹196.20 as of 11:50 am, while the Power Grid stock inched up by 0.17 per cent on the NSE at ₹233.95 as of 11:51 am.