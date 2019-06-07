UTI MF imposes exit load on fresh investments in 5 schemes

Food that makes you ill
Every minute, 44 people — more than 23 million per year — fall sick from eating contaminated food, and an ...
UTI Mutual Fund has introduced an exit load on fresh investments in five of its debt schemes affected by the delayed returns from one of its investments in Dewan Housing Finance.
The exit load will be applicable from Friday on fresh investment in UTI Treasury Advantage Fund, UTI Ultra Short Term Fund, UTI Short Term Income Fund, UTI Dynamic Bond Fund and UTI Bond Fund to safeguard the interests of existing investors, said the fund house in a statement.
The exit load will not be applicable on existing investment and has been done to deter speculative action in these funds, it added.
This apart, UTI MF has increased the markdown on DHFL debt securities to 100 per cent from 75 per cent in the schemes which have exposure to DHFL due to high level of uncertainty in the recovery timelines and value.
DHFL had interest and principal payments due to the tune of about ₹1,100 crore to the industry as on June 4 and the company failed to repay on the scheduled date.
According to the standard haircut table for sub-investment grade debt securities, UTI MF had taken a 75 per cent markdown to DHFL debt securities in the schemes that have an exposure to DHFL.
On Wednesday, rating agencies Crisil, ICRA and CARE downgraded DHFL commercial papers (CPs) and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to junk rating of ‘D’. The rating revision takes into account the recent instance of delay in servicing of obligations with respect to some of the NCDs by DHFL due to prolonged liquidity stress.
Following this, UTI Mutual Fund anticipates that there would be enhanced pressure and legal action on DHFL from all creditors, including exercise of early redemption clause and legal options by various lenders.
This is expected to further delay the recovery efforts of the company in the disposal of its assets in an orderly manner. Furthermore, there is no secondary market for such securities in the current scenario, UTI said.
Every minute, 44 people — more than 23 million per year — fall sick from eating contaminated food, and an ...
This year’s World Blood Donor Day on June 14 will focus on blood donation and universal access to safe blood ...
The government must analyse data and share insights to help patients make the right choice
Basic public health protocols in diagnosis, treatment and hygiene can help tackle Nipah and other illnesses ...
Do the groundwork and evaluate the policy thoroughly
Consumers are entitled to the benefits of GST rate reduction; make sure you know them
Inflation may force you to cut your lifestyle expenses and save more
Investors with a short-term horizon can sell the stock of Repco Home Finance at current levels. The stock has ...
As parts of the country reel under a heat wave or are sucked dry by drought, all eyes are on the monsoon— the ...
Growing cynicism about hereditary privileges along with the fission and fusion of political parties driven by ...
Curiosity about human anatomy led the grand Renaissance collaboration of art and science
In the parched region — most of which is in the Godavari basin — the monsoon is a reluctant visitor
Emerging out of a cloud of distrust and scandals, influencer marketing is entering a golden age
How a timeless Indian Institution has evolved
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Hopping on to a truck carrying consumer durables from Sriperumbudur to Bhiwandi, N Madhavan discovers how GST, ...
While there are glitches, the system has smoothened goods movement
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...