VA Tech Wabag Ltd’s shares were up after the company reported that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has inaugurated the 55-MDG drinking water treatment plant in Uttarpara, Hooghly. Designed, built and commissioned by Wabag, the water treatment plant is expected to supply drinking water to approximately 20 lakh people in Uttarpara Municipality.

The project, under the design, build, operate (DBO) model, includes the supply of coagulants and disinfectants. Technologies such as inclined plate settler and gravity sand media filter, along with an auto poly dosing system, were employed to produce treated water with less than 1 NTU turbidity.

The company will play a role in the operation and maintenance of the plant for the next five years. The project is part of the trans-municipal water supply scheme for Uttarpara-Kotrung, Konnagar, Rishra, Champdani, Baidyabati, Dankuni, Serampore Municipality.

Shailesh Kumar, CEO India Cluster at Va Tech Wabag, said, “Wabag has historically been a reliable and trusted partner for the Government of West Bengal and KMDA, with a successful track record of executing several water and wastewater infrastructure projects, and efficiently operating and maintaining the executed plants. The inauguration of the new water treatment plant further reinforces our commitment to ensure safe and clean drinking water and a healthy sanitation system for the people of the state, in line with the vision of the Government of West Bengal.”

The shares were up by 0.93 per cent to ₹671.35 at 11.11 am on the BSE