Veranda Learning Solutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sri Krishna Arts and Science College in Coimbatore to offer a B.Com course with ACCA accreditation. This move is part of Veranda’s broader strategy to generate ₹600 crore in revenue over the next five years through institutional partnerships.

The company informed that currently it collaborates with over 350 institutions, including Vellore Institute of Technology, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, and Amrita University. The company’s educational programs aim to cater to both fresh graduates and professionals seeking career advancement. The new B.Com-ACCA course is designed to offer students exemptions from ACCA coursework exams, expediting their professional certification.

Suresh Kalpathi, Executive Director and Chairman of Veranda Learning Solutions, said, “At Veranda, our mission is to transform the educational landscape. We work closely with reputed institutions to offer integration of their degree programs with industry-relevant specialisation and/or professional qualification to make these students readily employable and productive right out of college. We expect to train over 3 lakh students through these partnerships over the next 5 years while generating revenues of about 600 crores.”

The shares were down by 1.25 per cent to ₹170 on the BSE.