Vodafone Idea shares tumble over 5 per cent after Q3 loss widens

Shares of Vodafone Idea tumbled over 5 per cent in early trade on Monday after the company reported widening of its consolidated loss to ₹7,230.9 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had posted a loss of ₹4,532.1 crore in the same period a year ago.
The telecom operator's stock tanked 5.46 per cent to ₹11.25 on the BSE. At the NSE, it tumbled 5.06 per cent to ₹11.25.
The earnings were announced post market hours on Friday.
Consolidated revenue from operations declined by 10.8 per cent to ₹9,717.3 crore, from ₹10,894.1 crore in the year-ago period.
Its subscriber base declined to 24.72 crore, from 26.98 crore in the same quarter a year ago, because of tariff hikes by the company.
Published on
January 24, 2022
