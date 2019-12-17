9.40 am

India’s weightage in emerging market index to go up by 70 bps in May: Morgan Stanley

India’s weightage in the MSCI Emerging Market Index is likely to increase by at least 70 basis points in May 2020, which is expected to draw investment of $2.5 billion by passive funds. India's weight in the MSCI Emerging Market index will rise to 9.6 per cent from the current 8.9 per cent, the global index provider and investment advisor said in a report. Read more here

9.35 am

Wipro recognised as top employer 2020 in Australia

Wipro, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, on Tuesday, announced that it had been recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a top employer in Australia, for 2020.

9.30 am

Day Trading Guide for December 17, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1257 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1245 1230 1270 1285 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,270 levels

₹714 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 707 700 722 730 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹707 levels

₹236 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 234 231 240 243 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses down from ₹240 levels

₹125 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 123 120 128 131 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC advances above ₹128 levels

₹1566 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1555 1540 1580 1595 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL declines below ₹1,555 levels

₹331 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 325 315 337 345 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹325 levels

₹2157 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2140 2120 2180 2200 Near-term view is bullish for the stock. Buy in declines with a stiff stop-loss placed at ₹2,140 levels

12082 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 12030 11980 12130 12180 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract falls below 12,030 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.25 am

Today's pick - Liberty Shoes (₹142.2): Buy

The stock of Liberty Shoes surged 6 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Monday, decisively breaking above a key resistance at around ₹137 on Monday. This rally has strengthened the medium-term uptrend of the stock that has been in place since recording a 52-week low at ₹78 in late August this year. Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock at current levels. Read more on the stock call here

9.20 am

Opening bell: Equity benchmarks have started the day on a positive note tracking global cues, with the Nifty is trading above 12,000 level.

At the open, the Sensex is up 116.12 points at 41,054.84, while Nifty is up 36.80 points at 12,090.75. About 507 shares have advanced, 194 shares declined, and 54 shares are unchanged.

All other sectoral indices are trading in the green, except Nifty realty.

Vedanta, Cipla, Tata Steel, Maruti and Tata Motors are trading higher, which GAIL, NTPC, HDFC, IOC and ONGC have lost the most.

9.10 am

Oil hovers near 3-month high on trade optimism, supply cuts

Oil prices trickled a fraction lower on Tuesday but remained near a three-month high as investors kept the faith with hopes that a fully fledged U.S.-China trade deal is in the pipeline and set to stoke oil demand in the world's biggest economies. Read more here

9.09 am

Asian stocks ride Wall Street momentum to 8-month peak

Asian shares rose to their highest in eight months on Tuesday, as trade deal optimism and Wall Street's streak to all-time highs supported sentiment, while familiar fears of a hard Brexit knocked the pound. Read more here

9.08 am

Wall Street posts record highs following China data, trade deal

Wall Street stocks notched record closing highs on Monday as cooling trade tensions between Washington and Beijing and upbeat economic data from China boosted investor sentiment.

The Dow surpassed its November closing high, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq marked record closes for the third straight session.

Friday's announcement of an interim trade deal between the world's two biggest economies has lifted prospects for the global economy, several analysts said. Although growth in China is expected to continue moderating, the trade developments brightened the country's economic outlook.