Wall Street sets record closing highs on stimulus hopes, vaccine deployment

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Wall Street reached all-time closing highs on Monday as investor optimism was stoked by prospects of a speedier economic recovery from the global health crisis, driven by increased stimulus and an accelerated vaccine roll-out.
All three major US stock indexes gained ground, with the S&P 500 and the Dow posting their sixth consecutive gains, their longest winning streak since August. Small-caps, set to benefit most from the economic rebound, outperformed their larger peers.
“Investors are starting to play the economy opening up and the vaccine starting to work,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago. “And maybe they can go to a baseball game this summer.”
Also read: Markets likely to open with positive bias despite crude crossing $60
Still, the extended rally provides some cause for concern.
“Stocks have been over-valued for much of the past year,” Nolte added. “And the things we’re seeing now, with GameStop and Bitcoin, those are signs of speculation, not investing.”
Oil prices rose to their highest in over a year due to supply cuts and hopes for a stimulus-driven demand rebound, helping energy stocks jump 4.2 per cent.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said if Congress approves the president’s $1.9-trillion fiscal aid package, the United States could return to full employment next year.
That package came closer to passage on Friday when lawmakers approved a budget outline that would enable Democrats to muscle it through Congress without Republican support.
Vaccine deployment, meanwhile, pushes ahead in United States, with at least 32,780,860 doses administered so far, and new infections trending lower, on average.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237.52 points,or 0.76 per cent, to 31,385.76, the S&P 500 gained 28.76 points,or 0.74 per cent, to 3,915.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added131.35 points, or 0.95 per cent, to 13,987.64.
Ten of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 ended the session in positive territory, with energy stocks enjoying the largest percentage gain. Utilities were the sole losers.
The fourth-quarter reporting season has passed the halfway mark, with 294 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 83 per cent have beaten consensus estimates, according to Refinitiv.
Analysts see aggregate fourth-quarter S&P earnings posting a year-on-year gain of 2.4 per cent, a stark reversal from the 10.3 per cent annual decline seen at the beginning of the year, as per Refinitiv.
Walt Disney Co, Cisco Systems Inc and General Motors Co were up between 1.8 per cent and 4.9 per cent ahead of their earnings reports this week.
Bitcoin touched a record high after Tesla Inc announced it had invested around $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency and would begin accepting payment in Bitcoin for its cars and other products.
“This is really, I view it, as almost a seminal moment ...in terms of Bitcoin from a transaction perspective,” said Daniel Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities in Westfield, New Jersey. “I think, this is really an eyebrow-raising move.”
Tesla shares gained 1.3 per cent, while crypto currency miners Riot Blockchain and Marathon Patent Group surged 40.2 per cent and 42.4 per cent, respectively.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 3.20-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.56-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 42 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 461 new highs and six new lows.
Volume on US exchanges was 15.32 billion shares, compared with the 15.51 billion average over the last 20 trading days.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...