Wipro Ltd has expanded collaboration with Intel Foundry to accelerate chip design innovation. The tech giant will work with Intel Foundry to accelerate the development of the latter’s advanced process nodes, including the Intel18A process node. As per the company’s statement, the global AI chip market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38 per cent annually from 2023 to 2032.

It is stated that the collaboration is designed to address the rising demand for AI chip manufacturing.

Atul Kapur, Vice President & Business Head – HiTech, Wipro Ltd, said, “Together, with Intel, we will deliver silicon devices to our clients with proven industry-standard flows and process technologies from Intel Foundry. We will be targeting new startup markets, especially in the Gen AI space, helping our clients further shorten the time to market.”

Harmeet Chauhan, Global Head of Wipro Engineering Edge, added, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Intel Foundry as the key design services alliance partner. Wipro is ready to take client designs and run them on Intel18A technology immediately. Our collaboration on AI and its successful application to design flows will yield tremendous benefits to our clients.”

Rahul Goyal, Vice President & General Manager, Product & Design Ecosystem Enablement, Intel Foundry said, “We are delighted to have Wipro join us and demonstrate their readiness for our platforms at Intel Foundry Direct Connect. Wipro has a long history of delivering value across a range of industries, and we are excited to partner with them for the benefit of our mutual global customers.”

Wipro has $1 billion investments in the ai360 ecosystem, combined with this collaboration with Intel on AI-driven chip manufacturing, the statement added.

Wipro’s stock traded at ₹529.70 on the NSE, down by 0.42 per cent as of 10.24 am on Wednesday.