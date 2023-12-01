YES Bank’s broking arm Yes Securities (India) Ltd has announced the elevation of Anshul Arzare as its Managing Director and Chief Executive. The company has also elevated Amar Ambani as its Executive Director, according to a statement issued by the company.

Arzare has been associated with YSIL since its inception in 2013. He has worked extensively in financial services, including setting up new businesses, delivering profitability, managing large business units involving extensive branch networks, product development, and risk & compliance management, the release added.

Amar Ambani, with close to two decades of industry experience, has played an integral role in building the institutional equities franchise at YSIL, the statement said.

Prashant Kumar, Managing Director & CEO, YES Bank, and Chairman of YSIL, said, “Arzare has demonstrated immense capabilities in understanding market opportunities and building long-standing client relationships which I believe are critical to lead a business. On the other hand, Ambani comes with strong research skills and assesses potential risks - both internal and external - which will definitely aid in honing the business and operational decisions.”

