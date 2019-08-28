A short-lived rally in India's bond market

More than a drop to drink
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
Gains in sovereign Indian bonds proved fleeting on Tuesday as closer analysis of a record transfer from the central bank to the government proved that the payout isn’t actually that big.
Read more: The math behind RBI’s Rs 1.76 lakh crore surplus transfer to the Central Government
Of the ₹1.23 lakh crore dividend ($17.2 billion) announced late Monday, the Reserve Bank of India had already paid ₹28,000 in February. Moreover, some of that would have accrued as interest income on the central banks purchase of sovereign bonds, which means its just a to-and-fro transfer of cash from the government to the RBI and back. A transfer of some ₹52,600 of surplus capital is being seen as much lower than the markets expectations of as much as ₹2 lakh crore.
Read also - Surplus bonanza: RBI to transfer ₹1.76-lakh crore to government
The actual gain to the government will be just around ₹58,000 crore from the dividend and surplus capital, Kotak Institutional Equities estimates.
The point here is that the one-time capital transfer is quite nominal, much lower than the lower bound of the market expectation, said Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at IDFC Asset Management Co. The bigger point is whether they use it for fiscal consolidation or they use it partly for fiscal stimulus. If there is an additional stimulus program, then the market will continue to worry about meeting the fiscal deficit target.
Sovereign bonds erased gains on Tuesday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note rose five basis points to 6.53 per cent after dropping as low as 6.35 per cent earlier. Yields have climbed more than 20 points in the past three weeks amid concerns of higher government borrowing.
Optically, the excess provision transfer will seem positive for bonds, said Suvodeep Rakshit, an economist at Kotak Institutional Equities Ltd. in Mumbai. Fiscal slippage risks remain given the expectation of revenue shortfall, and those risks will continue to weigh on yields.
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
With smart meters taking off, consumers will benefit from accurate readings and no longer face billing ...
With 140 mm of annual rainfall, Chennai has no business to ever get into a drought situation. But it did — ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
NSE and BSE’s entry hasn’t altered the market share of existing players in commodity derivatives
MCX Crude (₹3,863)The MCX Crude September future contract consolidated between ₹3,935 and ₹4,080 during the ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Apollo Tyres at current levels. The stock gained ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...