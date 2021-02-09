AGS Transact partners Mastercard for ‘contactless’ cash withdrawals at ATMs

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
AGS Transact Technologies (AGSTTL) has partnered with Mastercard to provide a pan-India ‘contactless’ QR code-based cash withdrawal at ATMs.
Mastercard cardholders will be able to withdraw cash by scanning a QR code displayed on the ATM screen of all participating banks using their banking app on the mobile phone, the two companies said in a joint statement.
AGSTTL said it will enable ‘contactless’ QR-based cash withdrawals on all ATMs in its network in a phase-wise manner.
AGSTTL provides end-to-end cash and digital payment solutions and automation technology. Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry.
QR code-based cash withdrawal will entail four steps – open banking app, scan QR displayed on ATM screen, authenticate withdrawal amount on banking app by entering mPIN, and pick-up cash from ATM without the need to insert the physical debit/credit card or entering an ATM pin.
This will minimise any physical contact, making it a cleaner withdrawal option vis-à-vis regular cash withdrawals, especially during the current times, said the statement.
The partnership will allow Mastercard cardholders access any participating Bank ATM in the country and carry out three transactions without any additional charges, making it a scalable option for banks providing a consistent experience to their consumers, it added.
Ravi B Goyal, Chairman & MD, AGSTTL, said: “We are confident that the QR-based cash withdrawal will be a gamechanger towards increasing the adoption of contactless technologies.”
Vikas Varma, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, Mastercard, said: “During these unprecedented times, there is a need for contact-free cash withdrawal as people want to maintain a balance between protecting themself and continue to make transactions essential to maintain daily lives.
“Mastercard cardholders will be able to withdraw cash safely by eliminating the need to use a physical card or touch an ATM PIN pad, while providing the security of an EMV transaction, making it safe, quick and easy for people to access cash.”
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...