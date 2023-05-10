The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) plans to set up an online ‘Bank Clinic’ to assist bank customers with grievance redress.

“Once a bank’s retail customer lodges an online complaint with our “Bank Clinic”, our team will take up the complaint with the Bank for redress,” AIBEA General Secretary CH Venkatachalam said.

He emphasised that the Bank Clinic will be one more channel through which a retail bank customer can get his grievances addressed besides the normal Banking Ombudsman channel.

By launching the Bank Clinic, the Association hopes to earn goodwill of customers’ and give feedback to Banks on the areas where there is deficiency in service, Venkatachalam said.

Publish defaulters’ list every six months

The trade union leader opined that the Reserve Bank of India should publish Bank defaulters list every six months.

“RBI gives the list of defaulters under RTI (Right To Information) only in the case of suit-filed accounts. They should give the list of all defaulters and not just suit-filed accounts.

“When public money is being given out as loans, why should there be secrecy about loan defaulters? There should be total transparency in these matters,” Venkatachalam said.