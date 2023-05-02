Airtel Payments Bank (APB), on Tuesday, said it has collaborated with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to roll out Face Authentication for AePS (Aadhaar-enabled Payment System) at its 5 lakh banking points.

Airtel Payments Bank is amongst the first four banks to offer Face Authentication for AePS in the country.

NPCI’s AePS allows customers to carry out financial and non-financial transactions at any banking point using their Aadhaar number or virtual ID to access their Aadhaar-linked bank account.

Until now, transactions were being authenticated using the customer’s Aadhaar number and fingerprint or Iris match in the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) records.

“The new facility will enable customers to validate the transaction by undertaking face authentication along with the Aadhaar number. The authentication is processed using the Face Authentication RD Application by the UIDAI,” APB said in a statement.

In the first phase, the facility is being made available for non-financial transactions – Balance enquiry and mini-statements - for the Bank’s customers, the Bank said, adding soon it will make the facility available for financial transactions.

As per the guidance from NPCI, APB will enable the functionality for other bank customers and the Bank’s customers at other banking outlets.

Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI, said face authentication as an additional mode for Aadhaar-based authentication for AePS transactions will enhance the reach of Aadhaar-based transactions across the country.

Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, COO, APB said face authentication is an important addition to the Bank’s existing bouquet of secure and simple banking solutions to drive financial and digital inclusion in the country.

