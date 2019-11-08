Allahabad Bank loss widens to ₹2,114 cr

My Five: Anshu Sharma
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
Dragged down by higher provisioning, Allahabad Bank saw its losses widening to ₹2,114 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, when compared to ₹1,823 crore in the same period last year. Provisions and contingencies during the quarter under review grew 16 per cent to ₹2,741 crore, against ₹2,356 crore in the same period last year. Provisioning for NPA spiked to ₹2,722 crore, when compared to ₹1,992 crore.
The bank, which had come out of the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework of the Reserve Bank of India in February this year, had reported a net profit of ₹128 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal. Net interest income grew by 11 per cent to ₹1,276 crore (₹1,150 crore). Other income increased by 24 per cent to ₹511 crore (₹411 crore). Operating profit increased by around 19 per cent to ₹633 crore. The bank’s net interest margin stood at 2.61 per cent as on September 2019. The bank’s asset quality saw some deterioration during the quarter under review.
Gross non-performing assets (NPA), as a percentage of total assets, increased to 19.05 per cent (17.53 per cent), while net NPAs increased to 5.98 per cent (7.96 per cent).
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
Air pollution kills. There’s no simpler way to put this.Earlier this week, a “public-health emergency” was ...
Educationist SV Chittibabu turned 100 just days ago. A remarkable milestone that gets better when you are told ...
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
Infusion of Rs 9,300 crore by LIC and government has helped absorb provisions and improve capital ratios
Bank of Baroda, after the merger with Vijaya and Dena Bank, continues to witness pressure on profitability and ...
The ‘payment’ function can be used to find out how much to invest on a regular basis to accumulate a desired ...
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...