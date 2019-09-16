Money & Banking

Allahabad-Indian Bank merger nod

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on September 16, 2019 Published on September 16, 2019

The board of directors of Allahabad Bank has given in-principle approval for the amalgamation of the bank with Indian Bank.

In a notification to the stock exchanges on Monday, Allahabad Bank said: “The board of directors of the bank, in its meeting held on Monday, has considered and accorded in-principle approval for the amalgamation of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank.”

