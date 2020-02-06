Almost every fifth Jan Dhan account ‘inoperative’

Lacklustre Expo lit up only by EVs, and the coming China wave
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
The number of inoperative accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan (PMJDY) scheme has halved to one in five as on date, according to government data.
As on January 15, the total number of PMJDY accounts opened was 37.87 crore, of which 30.78 crore, or 81.3 per cent, are operative. The share of inoperative vis-a-vis total accounts, which was 40 per cent in March 2017, declined to over 18 per cent as on January 15 this year. The maximum number of inoperative accounts are in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.
The Government data do not throw light on the remaining over 7-crore inoperative accounts: Have they been closed or has there there been no transaction after a certain period? According to the Reserve Bank of India’s Master Circular of July 1, 2015 on customer service in banks, savings accounts (including PMJDY accounts) are treated as inoperative/dormant if there has been no transaction in the account for over two years.
Also, information on the number of closed PMJDY accounts is not centrally maintained. However, accounts monitored by the Department of Financial Services under the Finance Ministry show that the number of these accounts has increased every year since the launch of the scheme.
During and post-demonetisation, it was alleged that huge sums were withdrawn from many of these accounts. Post demonetisation, the percentage of inoperative accounts reached 40 per cent, but has since been declining.
Launched in 2014. PMJDY envisages universal access to banking facilities with at least one basic bank account for every household, financial literacy, access to credit, insurance and pension. To give impetus to the government’s financial inclusion initiatives, the PMJDY programme has been extended beyond 2018 with the focus of account opening shifting from ‘every household’ to ‘every un-banked adult’.
Also, to make the scheme more attractive, it was decided to double the overdraft limit to ₹10,000. There were no conditions attached for those with active PMJDY accounts availing themselves of the OD facility up to ₹2,000. Age limit was revised from 18-60 years to 18-65 years.
Also, accident insurance cover for new RuPay card holders was raised to ₹2 lakh from ₹1 lakh for PMJDY accounts opened after August 28, 2018. Under the scheme, as on January 22, about 29.86 crore RuPay cards have been issued to PMJDY account-holders.
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
TVS uses new emission regulations to tweak its sports bike’s performance and load a few tricks up its sleeve
This year’s lacklustre event clearly shows that India’s biennial jamboree needs to reinvent itself
Vehicle makers and suppliers anxious as supply chain is in danger of disruption
While borrowers may benefit despite the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged, it may be a ...
Regular plans come with caveats such as strict medical tests, higher co-payment, exclusions
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
The Nifty Low Vol 30 comprises large-cap stocks whose prices have swung the least in the past one year
Women have stepped out of their homes to spearhead anti-CAA protests in various parts of the country
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
The government seems to have reluctantly acknowledged its limitations. At one level, that realisation is ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...