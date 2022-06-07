hamburger

Alok Kumar Choudhary takes charge as MD of SBI

Our Bureau | Mumbai, June 7 | Updated on: Jun 07, 2022
 As the new MD, Choudhary will be handling retail business and operations

Choudhary was previously Deputy Managing Director (Finance) at SBI

Alok Kumar Choudhary on Tuesday took charge as the new Managing Director (MD) of State Bank of India (SBI).

His appointment comes in the wake of the superannuation of Ashwani Bhatia as Managing Director on May 31, 2022.

Choudhary was previously Deputy Managing Director (Finance) at the bank. As the new MD, he will be handling retail business and operations, per SBI’s statement.

Per a notification issued by the Department of Financial Services, the new MD’s appointment is with effect from the date of assumption of office and up to the date of his superannuation (June 30, 2024), or until further order, whichever is earlier.

Following Choudhary’s appointment, SBI now has four MDs. The other MDs are Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Swaminathan J and Ashwini Kumar Tewari.

