Amid regulatory crackdown on lenders for gaps in their technology and digital systems and channels, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has hired two leaders in the Information Security team to strengthen its data protection and security.

“With these appointments, NPCI is poised to elevate its information security practices to newer heights, further safeguarding the interests of both its stakeholders and customers,” it said in a release.

Benjamin Ambrose has been appointed as the Chief Information Security Officer of NPCI. He has over two decades of rich experience across various domains of information and cyber security across geographies. His role at NPCI will entail ascertaining and controlling risk, developing and maintaining robust security standards, enhancing defensive and offensive security capabilities, threat intelligence and next-gen security operations.

Further, NPCI has appointed Pravin Kumar as Chief Market Information Security Officer. Kumar has more than 25 years of experience in cyber security, privacy controls and enterprise risk management. He will focus on strategising and managing infosecurity and privacy risk within NPCI and across ecosystem players, ensuring compliance with regulatory audits, security guidelines applicable to third parties and stakeholder engagement across organisational boundaries.

“At NPCI, we acknowledge the evolving security landscapes and the technological advancements required to keep abreast with the developments in digital payments space. Benjamin and Pravin bring a wealth of experience in technology compliance and Information Security governance,” said Chief Risk Officer Vishwanath Krishnamurthy.