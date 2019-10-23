Asset under IDFC Mutual Fund crosses Rs 1 lakh crore

Can’t find? Tile it
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
The asset under management of IDFC Mutual Fund has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore earlier this month.
At a time when the industry AUM saw a growth of 4 per cent between April to September, IDFC Mutual Fund’s AUM grew by 39 per cent.
During this period, the fund house saw a growth of Rs 56,973 crore in its non-cash Fixed Income business, a growth of 48 per cent.
The fund house now manages over one million investor folios representing leading institutional, family-office and individual clients in over 200 cities across the country.
Vishal Kapoor, CEO, IDFC Asset Management Company said the growth was diversified across segments and channels over long-term.
"We picked up pace in welcoming more new clients, SIPs as well as activating new distribution partners," he said.
To continue with its growth, IDFC AMC plans to focus on well-designed products, convenient investing process and simple easy-to-understand communication for its customers.
The fund house will continue to invest in fund management capabilities, technology, sales team and sales technology.
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
A multi-pronged attack is needed on pollution generated from different quarters if air quality has to improve ...
MapmyIndia designs tech solutions to address the anxiety of EV drivers
How local municipalities in the country are being helped to become low-carbon, resource-efficient and ...
The November futures contract of natural gas declined over the past week and on Monday it tested a key support ...
Operating profits, margins may face pressure due to low volumes and realisations
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
Future Generali India’s Anup Rau sees big opportunity in under-penetration of the sector
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism