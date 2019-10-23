Money & Banking

Asset under IDFC Mutual Fund crosses Rs 1 lakh crore

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 23, 2019 Published on October 23, 2019

The fund house now manages over one million investor folios representing leading institutional, family-office and individual clients in over 200 cities

The asset under management of IDFC Mutual Fund has  crossed Rs 1 lakh crore earlier this month.

At a time when the industry AUM saw a growth of 4 per cent between April to September, IDFC Mutual Fund’s AUM grew by 39 per cent.

During this period, the fund house saw a growth of Rs  56,973 crore in its non-cash Fixed Income business, a growth of 48 per cent.

The fund house now manages over one million investor folios representing leading institutional, family-office and individual clients in over 200 cities across the country.

Vishal Kapoor, CEO, IDFC Asset Management Company said the growth was diversified across segments and channels over long-term.

"We picked up pace in welcoming more new clients, SIPs as well as activating new distribution partners," he said.

To continue with its growth, IDFC AMC plans to focus on well-designed products,  convenient investing process  and simple easy-to-understand communication for its customers.

The fund house will continue to invest in fund management capabilities, technology, sales team and sales technology.

Published on October 23, 2019
IDFC Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
NBFC sector stress to have impact on banking sector recovery: Fitch