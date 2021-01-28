AU Small Finance Bank Q3 net profit up ₹479 crore

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
AU Small Finance Bank’s net profit for the third quarter of the fiscal jumped up to ₹479.02 crore as against ₹190.19 crore a year ago.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, its net interest income surged by 25 per cent to ₹633 crore versus ₹507 crore a year ago.
Other income rose by 14 per cent to ₹184 crore in the quarter under review.
The bank’s provisions rose to ₹283.62 crore in the third quarter this fiscal from ₹40.1 crore a year ago.
Gross non-performing assets stood at one per cent of gross advances as on December 31, 2020 compared to 1.9 per cent as on December 31, 2019. Net NPAs stood at 0.2 per cent at the end of the third quarter this fiscal compared to one per cent a year ago.
“In the third quarter of the fiscal, AU Small Finance Bank restructured ₹ 251Cr (0.8 per cent of gross advances), mainly in the bus, taxi (within wheels) and schools, apparels. Overall restructured advances should stabilize at about 1.5 per cent of gross advances including a fresh restructuring that the bank may undertake in the fourth quarter this fiscal,” it said in a statement on Thursday.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...